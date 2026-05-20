TrueiGTech: TRUEiGTECH Launches TIGSweepstakes as a Proven Turnkey Sweepstakes Casino Software Solution for USA Market

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUEiGTECH, a proven name in sweepstakes casino software development, today announced the launch of TIGSweepstakes, a one-stop solution created for operators who want to build, launch, and scale a successful sweepstakes casino in under 4-weeks.



Designed for operators seeking high-performance turnkey sweepstakes software development , TIGSweepstakes combines platform development, payments, dual-wallet systems, casino games, affiliates, CRM, managed services, documentation handover, and TRUEiGTECH's Truly No GGR model in one ecosystem. With an under-4-week launch timeline, the platform is built to help operators move faster, launch stronger, and enter the sweepstakes market with a complete business-ready stack.

The platform is now available for operators, startups, iGaming businesses, casino brands, and digital entertainment companies looking for Sweepstakes Casino Software that can support faster market entry and long-term sweepstakes casino growth.

From Idea to Live Sweepstakes Casino Platform in 4 Weeks

Until now, building a serious sweepstakes casino required operators to coordinate multiple vendors: one for platform development, another for payments, another for casino games, another for affiliates, another for CRM, another for support teams, and another for post-launch operations. This model slows execution, increases cost, creates technical gaps, and leaves operators exposed after launch.

TIGSweepstakes brings those layers into one launch path, giving operators dual-currency wallets, game integrations, payment gateway support, affiliate tools, managed services, documentation handover, and TRUEiGTECH's Truly No GGR model from the start.

For operators that need deeper control, TIGSweepstakes also supports Bespoke Sweepstakes Software configurations across market strategy, payment stack, game mix, affiliate model, dashboards, and long-term operating workflows.

Solving the Fragmented Vendor Problem in Sweepstakes Gaming

Sweepstakes casinos are entering a more complex market, with rising state-level scrutiny, enforcement activity, payment pressure, and stronger demand for scalable infrastructure. iGamingBusiness has reported continued bans and enforcement actions around sweepstakes casinos, while the online casino software market is projected to grow from $39.21 billion in 2025 to $44.67 billion in 2026.

This creates a clear divide: operators with connected infrastructure can move faster, while operators relying on disconnected vendors risk delayed payments, weak retention, broken operations, and slower scale.

"The next generation of sweepstakes casino winners will not be defined by who launches first," said the CEO of TRUEiGTECH. "They will be defined by who launches with the right ecosystem. TIGSweepstakes brings development, games, payments, affiliates, managed operations, documentation, and growth infrastructure into one place so operators can launch stronger and scale with control."

Positioning TIGSweepstakes for the Next Phase of Sweepstakes Gaming Software

The launch of TIGSweepstakes reflects TRUEiGTECH's belief that the sweepstakes market is moving beyond basic platform development.

The next phase will belong to operators that can combine product quality, payment readiness, engagement-driven game content, affiliate scale, managed operations, data visibility, and commercial control in one system.

TIGSweepstakes brings these layers together as one of the industry's most complete one-stop solutions for sweepstakes casino operators.

With development, payments, games, affiliates, managed services, documentation, and Truly No GGR ownership aligned in one ecosystem, TRUEiGTECH is positioning TIGSweepstakes as a launch and growth partner for operators that want more than software. They want a successful sweepstakes business infrastructure from day one.

About TRUEiGTECH

TRUEiGTECH is a global iGaming technology provider building scalable software for sweepstakes casinos, online casinos, sportsbooks, prediction markets, and casino games. The company supports operators across the USA, Europe, LATAM, and emerging gaming markets with platform development, integrations, managed services, and operator-grade infrastructure.

Its core offerings include:

Sweepstakes Casino Software : One-stop sweepstakes platform infrastructure with games, payments, dual-wallet flows, CRM, affiliates, and back-office controls.

One-stop sweepstakes platform infrastructure with games, payments, dual-wallet flows, CRM, affiliates, and back-office controls. Casino Software : Online casino infrastructure with game aggregation, wallets, payments, bonuses, analytics, and operator management tools.

Online casino infrastructure with game aggregation, wallets, payments, bonuses, analytics, and operator management tools. Sportsbook Solutions : Sportsbook platforms with odds management, live markets, data feeds, risk tools, and multi-market support.

Sportsbook platforms with odds management, live markets, data feeds, risk tools, and multi-market support. Prediction Market Platforms : Event-trading infrastructure with market creation, pricing logic, liquidity tools, settlement, and dashboards.

Event-trading infrastructure with market creation, pricing logic, liquidity tools, settlement, and dashboards. Casino Games : Custom and ready-to-integrate games across slots, table games, live casino, fast games, and mini games.





TRUEiGTECH helps operators launch and grow digital gaming platforms with scalable infrastructure, compliance-ready workflows, and long-term commercial control.

Contact information

Sai Naresh

Marketing Manager - Digital Trueigtech

Email - sparimi@trueigtech

Phone - +91 7259312625



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38b0fcbf-de4d-4599-ad9f-51255717ff6c