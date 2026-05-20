Wissen Research LLC: Aluminum Extrusion Market to Hit US$ 170 Billion by 2030 at 7.2% CAGR -- Latest Report by Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global aluminum extrusion market is projected to grow from USD 120 billion in 2025 to USD 170 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2026-2030), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Increasing demand for materials that are lightweight, durable, and corrosion-resistant across automotive, construction, renewable energy, and other industries is expected to fuel the global aluminum extrusion market. "We are seeing a decisive shift toward aluminum extrusions as industries race to meet sustainability and efficiency benchmarks - particularly in EV manufacturing and large-scale solar deployment," noted Mayur Jain, Senior Market Analyst at Wissen Research. Modern extrusion technologies and the growing use of recycled aluminum as a raw material are among the key trends reshaping the industry. Increased application of aluminum extrusions in electric vehicles, solar panel frames, windows, and modular construction continues to broaden the market's growth base.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Aluminum Extrusion Market

Constant innovations in automated extrusion presses, precise dies, and process monitoring using artificial intelligence are revolutionizing the aluminum extrusion industry through increased efficiency, accuracy, and resource optimization. The industry is gradually embracing efficient billet heating processes, recyclable aluminum production, and effective surface treatment processes in order to ensure sustainability and durability of products. Furthermore, new high-strength and lightweight aluminum alloys have led to the adoption of extrusions in areas such as electric vehicles, green buildings, railway systems, and solar energy.

Key Market Drivers for the Aluminum Extrusion Market:

The growing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient cars is leading to the use of aluminum extrusions in automotive and electric vehicle production.

The increasing spending on construction activities in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is creating demand for aluminum extrusion products in doors, windows, façade panels, and structural framing.

The rise in the number of renewable energy projects, especially solar power plants, is resulting in increased usage of aluminum extrusions in panel framing and mounting structures.

The rising importance of sustainability and recyclability in different sectors is prompting companies to adopt aluminum-based parts in various industries.

The development of extrusion technology and new high-strength aluminum alloys is facilitating greater design freedom and more industrial applications.

The fast pace of urbanization and infrastructural developments in developing countries is fuelling the demand for aluminum extrusion worldwide.

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Market Challenges for the Aluminum Extrusion Industry

Unpredictable fluctuations in prices of raw materials like aluminum billets and energy continue to pose one of the greatest challenges to aluminum extrusion companies. The process of extrusion requires a significant amount of energy, which increases operating costs due to increasing prices of energy sources in areas without efficient energy utilization facilities.

The need for substantial financial resources for acquiring modern extrusion presses, dies, automation equipment, and finishing techniques also poses another great challenge to manufacturers. Some manufacturers, especially small and medium-scale businesses, may find it difficult to adapt to new technological advances due to high costs of implementation and maintenance.

Furthermore, achieving accuracy and uniformity in dimension, surface finish, and mechanical properties during the manufacture of intricate aluminum profiles continues to pose another technical challenge. Competition from other lightweight materials like composite and plastic alloys used in automotive and industrial applications is also becoming a threat to the industry.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Aluminum Extrusion Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story - companies are capitalising on rising infrastructure development, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainable materials.

In November 2025, Montana Aerospace secured multi-year contract extension with Airbus to supply aluminum extrusion across the full Airbus family of aircraft.

In September 2025, Asia Aluminum Group (AAG), signed a master framework agreement with Aluminum Products Company (ALUPCO). The partnership, which includes AAG member companies AluHouse and MacMetal, will launch three new joint ventures. With a total investment of up to US$500 million, the companies will build the largest integrated downstream aluminum industrial base in Saudi Arabia, focusing on aluminum extrusion, modular housing, and solar panel frames.

Key Insights from Aluminum Extrusion Market Analysis

There is growing use of aluminum extrusions by the automotive industry and electric vehicle industry for reducing the weight of vehicles and increasing efficiency in terms of energy consumption.

One of the major applications of aluminum extrusions continues to be in the construction sector where aluminum is used in windows, doors, curtain walls, and structural frameworks.

Recycling of aluminum and lower carbon emissions from extrusion technologies have become more popular among manufacturers due to concerns related to sustainability.

Improvements in extrusion technologies, such as extrusion press technology, die technology, and automation, have increased the efficiency of extrusion manufacturing.

Aluminum extrusions are in high demand due to increasing demand from solar energy and renewable energy infrastructure projects.

APAC region is anticipated to experience rapid growth owing to industrialization and construction activity in emerging nations like China and India.

Key Players in the Aluminum Extrusion Market

Leading companies in the aluminum extrusion market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and investing in advanced extrusion technologies, alloy development, and downstream fabrication capabilities to meet evolving industry requirements.

Company Key Focus Area HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LTD. Integrated aluminum production and value-added

extrusion solutions ALCOA CORPORATION Primary aluminum production and sustainable

extrusion-grade materials ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF

CHINA LIMITED Large-scale aluminum manufacturing and

industrial extrusion products RUSAL Low-carbon aluminum production and extrusion

billet supply KAISER ALUMINUM Aerospace and automotive-grade aluminum

extrusion solutions CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Primary aluminum production for industrial

extrusion applications CONSTELLIUM Advanced aluminum extrusions for aerospace,

automotive, and packaging sectors NORSK HYDRO ASA Sustainable aluminum extrusion systems and

recycled aluminum solutions JINDAL ALUMINUM LIMITED Architectural and industrial aluminum extrusion

manufacturing HAMMERER ALUMINUM

INDUSTRIES Precision aluminum extrusion and lightweight

engineering solutions ALOM GROUP Customized aluminum extrusion profiles for

industrial applications BANCO ALUMINUM PRIVATE

LIMITED Aluminum extrusion profiles for construction and

engineering sectors MAAN ALUMINUM LIMITED Extruded aluminum sections for infrastructure

and transportation applications SHENZHEN ORIENTAL TURDO

IRONWARES CO., LTD Industrial aluminum profiles and fabricated

extrusion components

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Aluminum Extrusion Market

Asia-Pacific leads the aluminum extrusion market owing to high levels of industrialization, infrastructure development, and manufacturing operations in countries like China, India, and Japan. Growing demand from the construction, automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy sectors will contribute to growth in the market. Investments in electric vehicles and solar power projects have created numerous opportunities for the growth of extrusion companies in the region.

North America continues to be a major market owing to the growing need for lightweight products in the automotive, aerospace, and sustainable construction industries. The production of electric vehicles along with the modernization of infrastructure projects in the US and Canada has fueled the consumption of aluminum extrusions in the region.

There is steady growth in Europe on account of strict sustainability policies, increased use of recycled aluminum, and demand for energy-efficient buildings. On the other hand, Latin America and the Middle East have become attractive growth markets on account of rising industrial activities and urban infrastructure projects.

Product & Surface Finish Insights

The solid profiles segment was the leader among the aluminum extrusion product segments in 2025, having captured nearly 53% of the market share in 2024, which is indicative of its continuing dominance due to high demand in major industries. Solid profiles include rods, bars, beams, and channels and are extensively used in construction and infrastructural applications as well as in various industries due to their high structural strength (as they do not have any cavities) and superior ability to bear loads. Furthermore, they are produced using simpler solid dies, making their production faster and cheaper than that of hollow and semi-hollow profiles.

Among all the other segments, mill-finished is anticipated to account for the fastest growth in terms of CAGR in the aluminum extrusion industry between 2026 and 2030 due to its cost-effectiveness and wide application across different industries. The mill-finished segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of around ~7.3-7.8%, fuelled by the rising demand from the construction, industrial machinery, and solar mounting system industries. As compared to anodized or powder-coated aluminum extrusions, the use of mill-finished extrusions does not require any further surface treatments that cut down the cost of processing along with saving time in deploying the product in larger quantities. Besides, more than 48% of end-users opt for mill-finished extrusions because of their downstream customization capabilities.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global aluminum extrusion market is segmented across product, alloy grade, surface finish, end users and regions:

• By Product Type:

Solid Profiles

Semi-hollow Profiles

Hollow Profiles

• By Alloy Grade:

6XXX

1XXX

5XXX

Other Grade

• By Surface Finish:

Mill-finished

Anodized

Powder-coated

By End User Industries:

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Mass Transport

Electrical & Electronics

Machinery & Equipment

Other End Users

• By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Advancements in precision extrusion technologies, automated die correction systems, and recycled aluminum processing have significantly improved the efficiency and sustainability of aluminum extrusion manufacturing in recent years. Increasing adoption of high-strength aluminum alloys, thermal break technologies, and AI-enabled production monitoring is enabling manufacturers to produce lightweight, durable, and complex extrusion profiles for automotive, construction, aerospace, and renewable energy applications.

For stakeholders in the aluminum extrusion market, significant growth opportunities are emerging through product innovation, expansion of low-carbon aluminum production, strategic partnerships with EV and solar manufacturers, and investments in smart manufacturing facilities. Rising global demand for lightweight and recyclable materials, coupled with increasing infrastructure development and clean energy projects, continues to strengthen the long-term growth outlook for the aluminum extrusion industry.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets.

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