Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Intellectual Property Economy Market Size to Exceed USD 230.50 Billion by 2031 -- Gaming Monetization Drives Growth as Fortnite and Roblox Generate Billions Through In-Game Purchases | Arizton

Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026-2031.

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton recent research, the global intellectual property economy market is expected to reach USD 230.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.27%

The global Intellectual Property (IP) market is becoming increasingly central to how businesses protect innovation, monetize digital assets, and strengthen competitive positioning. As AI adoption, digital content, and global commercialization grow, enterprises are strengthening patents, trademarks, copyrights, and licensing strategies to protect long-term value. Technology firms, media companies, pharmaceutical companies, and consumer brands are increasingly expanding their IP portfolios to strengthen innovation, mitigate infringement risks, and unlock monetization opportunities in an increasingly digital and innovation-led economy

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Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Intellectual Property Economy Market

Pages- 187

Region- 5

Countries- 25

Company-18

Segment-4

Global Intellectual Property Economy Market Snapshot

Market Size

(2031) USD 230.50 Billion Market Size

(2025) USD 160 Billion CAGR (2025-

2031) 6.27 % Historic Year 2022-2024 Base Year 2025 Forecast Year 2026-2031 Market

Segmentation IP Type, Monetization Type, End-

User, and Geography Geographic

Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin

America, & Middle East & Africa

Gaming Leads the Next Phase of IP Commercialization

Gaming monetization is expected to lead the Intellectual Property (IP) economy market share in 2025. Gaming continues to create stronger and more consistent revenue opportunities from IP assets. Unlike traditional IP models that rely on one-time licensing, gaming IP creates continuous revenue opportunities. Characters, skins, virtual goods, storylines, and digital environments are monetized through in-game purchases, subscriptions, microtransactions, battle passes, and live-service platforms. High user engagement and repeat spending continue to strengthen the value of gaming IP, while the growth of mobile gaming, free-to-play ecosystems, and cross-platform experiences is widening monetization opportunities, particularly across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Key Highlights form the Intellectual Property Economy Market

IP Type : The copyrights segment dominates the IP economy market share by a significant margin of 29%.

: The copyrights segment dominates the IP economy market share by a significant margin of 29%. Monetization Type : The gaming monetization segment leads the IP economy market share of the global market in 2025.

: The gaming monetization segment leads the IP economy market share of the global market in 2025. End-Users : The media & entertainment segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period.

: The media & entertainment segment shows the highest growth, with a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Geography: North America dominates the global IP economy market share by geography.

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Digital Platforms are Turning IP into Scalable Revenue

Global digital platforms now reach billions of active users, with engagement continuing to rise into 2025-2026. This is directly accelerating IP monetization, as platforms like YouTube and Spotify enable creators and rights holders to generate recurring revenue through ads, subscriptions, and royalties at scale.

The rapid expansion of streaming and subscription models is turning IP into scalable, long-term revenue assets. Companies such as Netflix and Disney are investing heavily in original content while expanding into emerging markets, unlocking new demand for regional and localized content.

Gaming and interactive platforms are evolving IP into continuous, engagement-driven revenue models. Ecosystems like Fortnite and Roblox are generating billions through in-game purchases, virtual goods, and branded IP collaborations, with further growth expected from immersive and digital experiences by 2026.

Copyrights Dominate the IP economy market share by a significant margin of 29%.

The copyrights segment leads the global IP economy with ~29% market share, as digital content becomes a core revenue driver across industries. Growth is being shaped by the scale of platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify, where monetization is continuous, not one-time, through subscriptions, ads, and royalties. Unlike patents and trademarks, copyrights enable faster monetization cycles and recurring revenue at scale. The key shift is that IP value is now driven by distribution and engagement, not just ownership, positioning copyrights as the most commercially scalable segment in the IP economy.

Competition in the IP Economy Is Shifting from Ownership to Monetization

The global intellectual property (IP) economy is becoming increasingly competitive, as value shifts from ownership to effective monetization and distribution. Market participants are no longer focused solely on holding IP assets, but on their ability to scale, commercialize, and generate recurring revenue across digital ecosystems. Companies such as Netflix, Disney, and Microsoft reflect this transition toward platform-driven models, where IP is continuously monetized through subscriptions, licensing, and integrated digital channels. As a result, reach, engagement, and ecosystem control are becoming key drivers of IP value, reshaping competition across global markets.

Strategic Competitive Shifts Transforming the IP market

In 2025, Anaqua, Inc. introduced advanced AI-driven capabilities within its IP management platform, including automated docketing, patent classification, and AI-based document analysis to improve efficiency and decision-making.

In 2024-2025, Wipro expanded its digital and consulting capabilities in areas such as AI, data analytics, and engineering R&D services, which directly support IP creation, patent development, and innovation lifecycle management.

In recent years, LexisNexis has expanded its IP analytics and legal research platforms, integrating advanced data tools to improve patent search, litigation

Regional Parameters Impacting Market Growth

North America: Innovation-led industries, strong commercialization models, and mature IP protection continue to reinforce market leadership.

Europe: Regulatory alignment and growing digital rights enforcement are strengthening cross-border IP protection and brand value.

APAC: Expanding innovation ecosystems, rising patent activity, and stronger government focus on IP protection are accelerating growth.

Latin America: Digital adoption and brand expansion are increasing IP activity, although enforcement gaps continue to influence market maturity.

MEA: National diversification strategies and digital investments are creating new IP opportunities, with enforcement gradually evolving across markets.

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Key Players in the Intellectual Property Economy Market

Company Profiles

Anaqua, Inc

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

IIPRD

CLARIVATE

Patrix AB

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Anaqua, Inc

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

IIPRD

CLARIVATE

Patrix AB

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Acumen Intellectual Property

Venable LLP

Murgitroyd & Company

Zacco A/S

ABG Intellectual Property Law S.L.

KIPB

Anand and Anand

LexisNexis

Marks & Clerk

Wipro

Questel

Dennemeyer

Maxval Group

IFI Claims Patent Services

RWS Group

Lighthouse IP

IamIP Platform

ALT Legal

Unified Patents

Dolcera

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global intellectual property (IP) economy market?

What is the growth rate of the global intellectual property (IP) economy market?

Which region dominates the global intellectual property (IP) economy market?

What are the growth drivers of the global intellectual property (IP) economy market?

Who are the major players in the global intellectual property (IP) economy market?

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

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Source: Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Other information/special instructions

Regions/

Countries?tobe

Targeted North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, & Middle East &

Africa Countries such as United States, United Kingdom, China, India,

Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Taiwan Domain/

Industry Technology, Media & Entertainment, Legal Services, Licensing &

Brand Management, Digital Economy

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