Perform[cb] Appoints Yuriy Boykiv, Executive Chairman, as Company Expands Predictive Outcome Engine

A builder and operator with 20+ years scaling high-growth businesses at the intersection of e-commerce, digital marketing, and technology joins Perform[cb] as the company accelerates its data-first approach to outcome-based marketing.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Perform[cb], the only performance-based user acquisition solution that complements brands' existing channels and unlocks new opportunities for scale, today announced the appointment of Yuriy Boykiv as Executive Chairman. Boykiv joins through Perform[cb]'s partnership with Beringer Capital, where he also now serves as an Operating Partner.

In his role as Executive Chairman, Boykiv will work closely with Perform[cb]'s leadership team to shape the company's strategic direction, accelerate growth initiatives, and expand the reach of its Outcome Engine. Perform[cb]'s Outcome Engine has established itself as the industry's most sophisticated performance marketing solution - one built on a data-first foundation that uses AI, data intelligence, and real-time optimization to connect brands with high-intent, incremental traffic across more than 26 mobile, web, and pay-per-call channels. Unlike traditional performance marketing approaches, the Outcome Engine is engineered to simultaneously surface quality traffic that other channels miss, giving marketers a measurable, risk-free path to user acquisition at scale.

The future of marketing belongs to companies that can predict outcomes - not just measure them after the fact. That's the direction we've been building toward at Perform[cb]: combining AI, data intelligence, and performance marketing to help brands unlock scalable growth with greater precision and accountability. Yuriy has a strong track record of helping businesses scale through moments of transformation, and I'm excited to partner with him as we accelerate this next chapter. - Erin Cigich, CEO, Perform[cb]

Boykiv brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling high-growth businesses at the intersection of e-commerce, digital marketing, and agency services. Most recently, he served as CEO of Front Row - a global e-commerce and martech platform he helped build from five separate companies into a unified organization, tripling revenue and EBITDA. He previously served as President of Dentsu X and co-founded Gravity Media, a multicultural advertising agency which was subsequently acquired by Dentsu International.

The appointment comes as Perform[cb] continues to invest aggressively in the AI and data infrastructure at the core of its Outcome Engine. That investment is already delivering: partners are seeing meaningful efficiency gains through smarter campaign optimization and access to high-quality, exclusive brand demand - while marketers and brands are unlocking new revenue streams through traffic sources and acquisition channels they couldn't reach before. With Boykiv's operating experience now added to that equation, Perform[cb] is positioned to accelerate every dimension of that growth.

"Our edge isn't a single algorithm; it's how we orchestrate data, AI, and 26+ acquisition channels into outcomes a brand can't get anywhere else. Yuriy has spent his career integrating moving parts into businesses that actually scale - that's the shape of the problem we're solving at Perform[cb]. Having someone with his operating depth at the table now is going to compound everything we're building." - Dzenis Softic, CTO & Head of AI Innovation, Perform[cb]

Since 2002, Perform[cb] has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to build one of the industry's most sophisticated outcome-based marketing solutions. The Outcome Engine combines performance marketing, proprietary technology, AI, and data intelligence to help brands move from reactive decision-making to predictive outcomes.

"I've spent my career at the intersection of commerce, media, and technology - building companies, integrating teams, and figuring out how to grow through complexity. What drew me to Perform[cb] is that they've already done the hard work of building a solution that actually delivers for marketers and partners at scale. My job is to help take what's working and push it further. I'm excited to get to work with Erin and the team." - Yuriy Boykiv, Executive Chairman, Perform[cb]

About Perform[cb]

Perform[cb] is redefining outcome-based marketing through its proprietary Outcome Engine - combining AI, data intelligence, and performance marketing to help brands move from reactive optimization to predictive growth. Trusted by brands and agencies across Finance, E-commerce, Entertainment, and Mobile, Perform[cb] has been delivering incremental customers, installs, leads, and calls through a model where marketers only pay for measurable outcomes since 2002. For more information, visit performcb.com .

Press Contact:

Holly Barnes, Director of Marketing

Perform[cb]

holly@performcb.com

SOURCE: Perform[cb]

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/performcb-appoints-yuriy-boykiv-executive-chairman-as-company-ex-1168547