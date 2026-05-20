E-Trading and Business Services Ltd (ETABS) has partnered with DNA Payments, the UK's leading independent payments provider, to bring reliable and secure integrated payment solutions to UK retail, trade, and warehousing businesses, both in-store and online.

ETABS's unified software helps retail businesses manage everything from large inventories to busy trade counters and shop floors, covering tasks such as online and in-store ordering and stock management. By integrating with DNA Payments, UK merchants can offer seamless payments across all point-of-sale and eCommerce locations, with full transaction visibility for easier reporting and management.

Established in 2010 and based in the North of England, ETABS is the company behind TABS an AI-enhanced retail, trade and warehouse platform with deep specialism in the UK tool and hardware merchant sector. TABS integrates directly with major trade suppliers, including Toolbank, Draper, Sealey, Trend and Castle Clothing/TuffStuff, and connects ePOS, stock control, warehouse management, trade counter and eCommerce in a single continually updated platform with no on-site server costs. The DNA Payments integration extends this unified approach to payments, giving merchants a single view of every transaction across till, trade counter and online checkout.

DNA Payments already has a strong presence in the ePOS sector, helping merchants who need more than just payment processing, providing a suite of solutions that lets businesses avoid juggling multiple platforms, old systems, and extra logins. They support the latest payment methods and a range of touchpoints, from unattended terminals to tap-and-pay devices, and offer direct payment management through their portal, along with fast and secure web checkout pages.

"We've listened to our customers and partners through the years to ensure we deliver a payments platform that fits into their business model, regardless of size, scale or application, which means partnering with ETABS to help their merchants benefit from unified payments is a no-brainer," said Colin Neil, CEO of DNA Payments.

"Our ability to work at pace and build dedicated teams to support our customers and partners gives us the capability to work across the trade, warehousing and retail space without the hassle, meaning one provider for all their merchants' needs," Colin added.

Simon O'Brien, Co-Founder of ETABS, said: "Our customers particularly in the tool and hardware trade run high-volume operations across tills, trade counters and online stores, and they've told us for years that fragmented payments cost them time at every reconciliation. Partnering with DNA Payments lets us close that loop. TABS merchants now get unified payments alongside unified stock, sales and accounts one platform, one source of truth, one provider relationship to manage."

About DNA Payments: DNA Payments is one of the UK's largest independent omnichannel payment companies. It helps businesses of all sizes receive payments in-store, online, and on-the-go. With a focus on innovation and reliability, DNA Payments provides the infrastructure that powers thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe.

About ETABS: Established in 2010, E-Trading and Business Services Ltd (ETABS) began with a simple yet ambitious goal: to replace disjointed legacy systems with a single, unified platform that actually works the way retailers do. From EPOS and stock control through to warehouse management and e-commerce, everything connects seamlessly under one roof.

Based in the North of England, we are a dedicated, specialist team providing robust, AI-enhanced retail solutions. Our co-founders, Ryan Fletcher and Simon O'Brien, instilled a culture of technical excellence and customer-first support that remains the backbone of the company today.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260518796968/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts:

Mark Casey +44 7880 821987

Mark@daiscomms.com

John Morrison +44 7523 000833

john.morrison@dnapaymentsgroup.com