Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Hydraulic Cylinder Market to Reach US$22.7 Billion by 2032 Expands Amid Industrial Growth and Smart Automation - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the hydraulic cylinder market. These critical components convert hydraulic energy into mechanical force, powering machinery across construction, agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and industrial automation applications worldwide.

The global hydraulic cylinder market is growing steadily, valued at around US$15.6 Billion in 2025 and projected to reach US$22.7 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by rising infrastructure investments, increasing mechanization in agriculture, and accelerating automation across industrial sectors. Hydraulic cylinders remain essential for heavy-duty machinery such as excavators, cranes, tractors, presses, and loaders, enabling efficient lifting, pushing, pulling, and motion control operations.

Surge in Construction and Infrastructure Projects Accelerates Equipment Demand

The rapid expansion of global infrastructure and urban development projects continues to drive strong demand for hydraulic cylinders. Governments and private investors worldwide are increasing spending on transportation networks, industrial facilities, renewable energy projects, airports, bridges, and smart city developments to support economic growth and urbanization. Large-scale construction machinery depends heavily on hydraulic cylinders for high-force lifting, digging, grading, and material handling operations.

Asia Pacific infrastructure spending has reached approximately US$2.8-3.1 Trillion annually, while India's National Infrastructure Pipeline, valued at over US$1.28 Trillion through FY2025, is generating substantial demand for construction equipment integrated with advanced hydraulic systems. Hydraulic cylinders play a critical role in cranes, bulldozers, loaders, concrete pumps, and earthmoving machinery by delivering controlled force and operational precision under extreme working conditions.

Beyond traditional construction, renewable energy projects such as offshore wind installations and solar tracking systems increasingly rely on hydraulic cylinders for positioning, maintenance, and assembly operations. Rapid urbanization across China, India, and Southeast Asia further strengthens long-term demand for hydraulic-powered equipment. This infrastructure expansion creates significant opportunities for hydraulic cylinder suppliers to partner with OEMs and strengthen their presence in high-growth regional markets.

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Key Highlights

The global hydraulic cylinder market is projected to grow from US$15.6 billion in 2025 to US$22.7 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Rising infrastructure investments and construction activity worldwide continue to accelerate demand for hydraulic-powered heavy machinery and equipment.

North America leads the global market with approximately 25% share, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and infrastructure modernization projects.

Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rapid industrialization, urbanization, and expanding agricultural mechanization across China and India.

Welded cylinders dominate the product type segment with nearly 50% market share due to their durability, compact design, and suitability for high-pressure applications.

Single-acting cylinders are witnessing the fastest growth, as industries prioritize cost-efficient hydraulic systems.

Smart hydraulic systems integrated with IoT sensors and predictive maintenance technologies are creating significant growth opportunities across industrial automation and Industry 4.0 applications.

Automation and Industrial Efficiency Driving Hydraulic Innovation

The accelerating adoption of automation and smart manufacturing technologies is another major growth driver for the hydraulic cylinder market. Industries worldwide are investing in automated production systems, robotic equipment, and precision manufacturing technologies to improve productivity, optimize labor costs, and increase operational efficiency.

Hydraulic cylinders remain central to industrial automation by powering robotic arms, conveyor systems, industrial presses, and automated assembly lines with high force density and accurate motion control. Automotive manufacturers use hydraulic cylinders extensively for metal stamping, welding automation, and assembly operations, while food processing and packaging industries depend on them for efficient material handling and packaging line operations. Demand is increasing for compact hydraulic cylinders capable of operating at high pressures while integrating seamlessly with digital factory environments.

Technological advancements are transforming the market through the introduction of smart hydraulic systems equipped with embedded sensors and predictive maintenance capabilities. These intelligent cylinders monitor pressure, temperature, stroke position, and operational performance in real time, helping operators reduce unplanned downtime and improve equipment efficiency.

Industry 4.0 adoption is also accelerating demand for connected hydraulic solutions integrated with SCADA systems, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), and cloud-based monitoring platforms. Manufacturers increasingly prioritize energy-efficient hydraulic systems capable of reducing leakage, optimizing fluid usage, and supporting sustainability initiatives.

Key Highlight: Bosch Rexroth Showcases Smart and Energy-Efficient Hydraulic Solutions in 2025

A major development in 2025 was the introduction of Bosch Rexroth's advanced hydraulic technologies focused on energy efficiency, compact system design, and intelligent monitoring capabilities. At Hannover Messe 2025, the company highlighted solutions such as the CytroPac hydraulic power unit, designed to improve energy efficiency, reduce noise levels, and simplify integration into industrial applications.

The CytroPac system integrates variable-speed pump drives, sensors, and connected monitoring technologies that support condition monitoring and predictive maintenance. Bosch Rexroth emphasized that these intelligent hydraulic systems help reduce unplanned downtime, improve operational reliability, and optimize maintenance planning for industrial users.

The company also focused on compact and sustainable hydraulic solutions that reduce oil consumption and energy usage while maintaining high performance in demanding operating environments. Advanced design features, including optimized cooling systems and integrated control technology, support improved operational efficiency and lower total operating costs.

This development reflects the broader shift within the hydraulic cylinder and fluid power market toward smart hydraulics, digital connectivity, and sustainability-focused engineering. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in predictive maintenance technologies, energy-efficient systems, and compact hydraulic solutions to meet evolving customer demands for productivity, reliability, and environmental performance.

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Segmentation Insights: Welded Cylinders Lead While Single-Acting Designs Gain Rapid Momentum

Welded cylinders dominate the hydraulic cylinder market with nearly 50% market share, supported by their compact structure, high durability, and cost-efficient performance across construction, agriculture, and material handling equipment. Their welded barrel construction delivers superior strength for high-pressure operations and reduces maintenance requirements in demanding industrial environments. Single-acting cylinders are emerging as the fastest-growing segment, due to increasing demand for simplified hydraulic systems and lower operational costs. These cylinders are gaining traction in lifting equipment, dump trucks, and industrial machinery where gravity-assisted return functions improve efficiency. A notable development in 2025 includes several OEMs introducing lightweight welded cylinder variants with integrated smart sensors for predictive maintenance and real-time pressure monitoring, enhancing operational reliability and supporting Industry 4.0 integration across heavy equipment applications.

Regional Insights: North America Maintains Leadership While Asia Pacific Expands Rapidly

North America remains the leading regional market for hydraulic cylinders, accounting for approximately 25% of market share. The region benefits from advanced manufacturing capabilities, extensive infrastructure investments, and strong demand from construction, mining, energy, and industrial automation sectors. The United States leads regional demand through large-scale highway modernization projects, airport expansions, oil and gas operations, and manufacturing automation initiatives requiring advanced hydraulic equipment.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market, supported by rapid industrialization, urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and manufacturing growth across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. China remains both a major producer and consumer of hydraulic cylinders due to its extensive construction activity and large manufacturing base.

Europe maintains steady market demand through strong automotive manufacturing, renewable energy expansion, and advanced industrial automation adoption. Germany continues to lead the region through engineering expertise and investments in smart hydraulic systems. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East are experiencing gradual market growth through mining projects, oil and gas investments, and infrastructure development activities.

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading companies operating in the hydraulic cylinder market include Parker Hannifin, Eaton Corporation, Bosch Rexroth, Caterpillar, and KYB Corporation.

Parker Hannifin continues expanding its hydraulic solutions portfolio through acquisitions and investments focused on sealing technologies, motion control systems, and advanced hydraulic performance improvements.

Eaton Corporation is emphasizing sustainable hydraulic technologies and energy-efficient designs aimed at reducing leakage, improving fluid efficiency, and supporting environmentally conscious industrial operations.

Bosch Rexroth continues investing heavily in research and development for smart hydraulic systems integrated with predictive maintenance and digital monitoring capabilities, strengthening its position in Industry 4.0-enabled industrial solutions.

Caterpillar leverages its extensive construction and mining equipment ecosystem to strengthen bundled hydraulic component sales and long-term customer relationships across heavy machinery applications.

Across the competitive landscape, companies increasingly prioritize customization, digital integration, strategic partnerships, and smart hydraulic technologies to strengthen market share and address evolving industrial requirements worldwide.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Tie-Rod Cylinder

Threaded Cylinder

Welded Cylinder

Bolted/Mill Type Cylinder

Telescopic Cylinder

Others

By Application

Industrial Equipment

Lifts & Aerial Work Platforms Rams & Presses Loading Docks Injection Molding Machines Oil & Gas and Offshore Applications Others



Mobile Equipment

Agricultural & Forestry Vehicles Construction Equipment Mining and Material Handling Equipment Others



By Bore Size

<50 mm

51-100 mm

101-150 mm

151-300 mm

Above 300 mm

By Operating Principle

Single Acting

Double Acting

Multi Stage/Tandem

By Regions

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

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