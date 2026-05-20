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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 17:36 Uhr
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Esports Foundation: Esports World Cup 2026 to be Hosted in Paris, France

Paris becomes the first international EWC Host City outside of Riyadh, accelerating the Esports Foundation's long-term global rotation ambition

Bringing together 2,000 players, 200 Clubs, and millions of fans from more than 100 countries this summer, the world's largest esports event arrives in a city at the heart of international sport

[Media Kit]

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and PARIS, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports Foundation (EF) today announced that the 2026 edition of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the world's largest esports and gaming event, will be hosted in Paris, France, from July 6 through August 23.

The Esports Foundation is guided by a long-term vision of growing its international tournaments and competitions through collaboration with audiences, partners and host markets around the world over time. Following an extended evaluation process, and in light of the current regional situation, the Esports Foundation decided to accelerate that international rotation ambition for the 2026 edition, offering clarity and stability for players, Clubs, publishers, partners, and fans worldwide, while preserving the tournament's scale, structure and competitive integrity.

"Riyadh helped turn the Esports World Cup into a global phenomenon," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation. "Riyadh is the home of EWC and one of the world's leading hubs for esports, powered by an incredible community of fans and long-term ambition for the future of the sport. This year, we're excited to bring EWC to Paris for its first edition outside Saudi Arabia. Paris has hosted some of the world's biggest sporting events and is one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment. Together with the passion of French fans and the strong support we've received locally, we're excited to bring the global esports community there for the next chapter of EWC. Paris now becomes the first international chapter in EWC history."

The announcement builds on the continued growth of the Esports World Cup and its global audience following successive editions hosted in Riyadh.

In 2025, EWC reached more than 750 million viewers worldwide and generated over 350 million hours watched, with peak concurrent viewership nearing 8 million. The event was delivered across 28 platforms through 97 broadcast partners and over 800 channels in 35 languages, reaching fans in 140 countries.

This edition of the EWC will once again welcome more than 2,000 players and 200 Clubs from over 100 countries, who will compete in 24 games across 25 tournaments for a share of the record-breaking $75 million+ prize pool.

Details on the new venue for EWC 2026 in Paris will be announced in the coming weeks. Clubs, teams, players and fans with tickets to the event will be contacted directly. More information and Frequently Asked Questions can be found on the EWC 2026 Website.

To learn more about EWC, visit esportsworldcup.com and follow Esports Foundation on LinkedIn.

The Esports Foundation (EF) is a non-profit organization committed to growing esports sustainably on a global scale. Its mission is to elevate the sport, empower players, and help shape a future where esports stands proudly among the world's most celebrated sports.

The Foundation's flagship event, the Esports World Cup (EWC), is the largest international celebration of competitive gaming. Built around the best games, best players, best clubs and life-changing prize money, the EWC introduces an innovative cross-title format. For the first time, the world's top esports organizations compete across multiple games for the ultimate honor, the EWC Club Championship, and a permanent place in esports history.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984414/Esports_Foundation__The_Esports_World_Cup.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984445/Esports_Foundation__President_Emmanuel_Macron_right__and_Ralf_Reichert_CEO_Esports_Foundation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2452432/EsportsWorldCup_New_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/esports-world-cup-2026-to-be-hosted-in-paris-france-302777905.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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