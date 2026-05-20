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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 17:46 Uhr
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Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 20 May 2026

Resolutions of the General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV on 20 May 2026

Ageas announces that today, the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders of ageas SA/NV approved all proposals submitted to them by the Board of Directors. The percentage of the share capital represented was 63.75%.

Agenda itemIn favour
(in % and number of shares)		Against
(in % and number of shares)		Abstention1
(Number of shares)
The proposal to approve the company's statutory annual accounts for the financial year 2025.99.94%
135,880,630		0.06%
83,701

398,059
The proposal to distribute a total gross cash dividend of EUR 3.75 per ageas SA/NV share2. 99.99%
136,350,437		0.01%
10,126

661
The proposal to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025.97.15%
131,899,367		2.85%
3,871,626

593,391
The proposal to grant discharge to the Statutory Auditor for the financial year 2025.97.95%
132,987,907		2.05%
2,783,071

593,887
The proposal to approve the remuneration report.92.17%
123,378,934		7.83%
10,479,713

2,494,531
The proposal to appoint Mr Renaud Dumora as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors for a period of 4 years.98.09%
133,326,655		1.91%
2,593,221

439,582
The proposal to re-appoint Ms. Sonali Chandmal as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, for a period of 4 years.98.40%
133,929,504		1.60%
2,175,092

252,911
The proposal to re-appoint Ms. Carolin Gabor as an independent non-executive member of the Board of Directors, for a period of 4 years. 97.12%
132,182,815		2.88%
3,923,810

252,045
The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors, for a period of three years, to increase the company's capital, in one or more transactions, by a maximum amount of EUR 159,000,000.97.85%
133,421,486		2.15%
2,926,850

7,749
The proposal to authorise the Board of Directors to acquire ageas SA/NV shares, subject to the number of shares that can be acquired not representing more than 10% of the issued share capital.97.24%
132,535,200		2.76%
3,756,252

64,924

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 55,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 19.6 billion in 2025.

1Abstentions are not included in the voting results. It is noted that the shares of shareholders who did not cast a vote for a specific agenda item during the General Meeting are not counted in determining the voting result. Theseare considered as "no vote" and not as abstentions.
2The timetable for the dividend payment is as follows:

  • 3 June 2026: ex-dividend date
  • 5 June 2026: payment date of the final dividend of EUR 2.25 (coupon no. 20). An interim dividend of EUR 1.50 per ageas SA/NV share was already paid in December 2025.

More information about the fiscal treatment of the dividend can be found at http://www.ageas.com/investors/dividend.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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