K-Fast Holding AB: Resolutions at the Annual General Meeting in K-Fast Holding AB 2026

The Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the shareholders in K-Fast Holding AB (publ) was held on Wednesday 20 May 2026. The AGM approved the following main resolutions in accordance with the presented proposals.

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet

The AGM adopted the Income Statement and Balance Sheet of the Parent Company and Consolidated Income Statement, Consolidated Balance Sheet for the Group for the period 1 January 2025 - 31 December 2025.

Allocation of profit or loss

The AGM approved the Board's proposal to carry forward retained profit of SEK 4,448,478,240 the disposal of the AGM.

The Board

The AGM discharged the Board members and CEO from liability for the previous financial year. The AGM resolved that the Board of Directors should comprise seven members without deputies. The following members were re-elected to the Board: Ulf Johansson, Christian Karlsson, Sara Mindus, Jesper Mårtensson, Erik Selin and Jacob Karlsson and Andreas Lenander was elected as new member of the Board. The AGM re-elected Erik Selin as Chairman.

Directors' fees

The AGM approved Directors' fees in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal of SEK 200,000 for the period up until the next AGM for each Board member not employed by the company, except for Erik Selin. The proposed fees also include remuneration for committee work.

Auditor and fees

Ernst & Young AB ("EY") were re-elected as company Auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM. EY will appoint Peter von Knorring as Auditor in Charge. Fees to the company's Auditors are payable in accordance with approved invoice.

Approval of Remuneration Report

The AGM approved the Board's Remuneration Report for senior management members.

Resolution on authorizing the Board to resolve to issue new shares

The AGM authorized the Board to decide, on one or several occasions, in the period up until the 2027 AGM, with or without departing from shareholders' pre-emptive rights, to issue new shares. Authorization includes the right to pay for newly issued shares in cash, through offset or in the form of non-cash consideration. Based on the authorization, the number of shares can be increased, within the framework of the authorization, to a maximum of 25,000,000 (twenty-five million) new Class B shares. The purpose of the authorization, and the reason for any departure from shareholders' pre-emptive rights, is to enable timely and cost-efficient new share issues, with the aim of financing the acquisition of properties or businesses by the company, or to carry out other investments. New share issues under this authorization, departing from shareholders' pre-emptive rights, shall be based on a market-based subscription price that reflects market conditions at the time of issue. The CEO, or the person appointed by the Board of Directors, shall have the right to make such minor adjustments to the decision as may prove necessary in connection with the registration thereof.

Resolution on authorizing the Board to repurchase treasury shares

The AGM authorized the Board, in the period until the 2027 AGM, to decide, on one or several occasions, to repurchase and transfer Class B shares held in treasury. Repurchase may only occur on a regulated market place where the company's shares are listed and at a price per share within the registered share price interval as applicable from time to time, corresponding to the interval between highest bid price and lowest offer price. Within the framework of the authorization, the company is permitted to repurchase a maximum number of shares corresponding to one tenth of the total number of shares issued in the company. The purpose of the authorization is to create the right conditions for the Board to reach expedient decisions regarding the effective utilization of the company's capital and liquidity. Authorization permits the Board, if it is considered appropriate, to utilize potential surplus liquidity to effect reversals to shareholders without necessitating more administratively complex procedures such as customary dividend and/or cancellation of shares. The authorizations also aim to give the company greater flexibility to make acquisitions of properties, companies or other investments.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting will be published on the company's website: www.k-fastigheter.se/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/general-meetings/



For more information, please contact:



Anders Antonsson, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,

email: anders.antonsson@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 10 204 85 35



K-Fastigheter is much more than a property company. Through an integrated process, we build our business in the two business segments Construction and Property Management. In the Construction business segment, completed homes are delivered, where K-Fastigheter has chosen to work with three in-house developed concept houses for homes to enhance cost efficiency and cut construction times. Furthermore, through the subsidiary K-Prefab, K-Fastigheter delivers complete frame solutions internally as well as to external customers. The Property Management business segment manages the Group's property portfolio with a focus on housing and since April 2025, K-Fastigheter owns 57.6 percent of Brinova Fastigheter AB, which is a leading property company in southern Sweden, with a focus on the Öresund region. Since 2019, K-Fastigheter's B shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (short name: KFAST B). Read more at k-fastigheter.se