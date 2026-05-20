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ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Glidewell Selects 43 Dentists for 2026 Guiding Leaders Cohort

Esteemed education program draws highly competitive applicant pool of practice owners, associates, and emerging dental leaders.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Glidewell, America's foremost dental laboratory and longtime provider of world-class continuing education solutions, has selected 43 dentists for the 2026 cohort of Guiding Leaders, the company's six-month leadership and business development program for practicing dentists.

Now in its sixth year, Guiding Leaders addresses the business, communication, and leadership skills that clinical training does not cover. The selection committee reviewed more than 100 applications before finalizing the class on April 13, 2026. Participants represent practices across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

"Dentistry is evolving faster than ever with new technologies and tools, but at its core, it remains a human profession," said Bobbie Norton, director of Guiding Leaders. "We can't lose sight of how we connect, communicate, and lead one another."

The 2026 cohort reflects the full breadth of dentistry and range of experience levels: participants' clinical tenure spans 5 to 34 years, with 11 new practice owners, 18 established owners, and 14 associates. Thirty-five work in solo or private practices; eight are in group settings.

The program runs from May through October and covers topics including relational leadership, executive presence, practice management, HR strategy, financial planning, case acceptance photography, and public speaking.

"Dentistry can be isolating, and Guiding Leaders was designed to change that," Norton added. "It creates a space where dentists feel supported, challenged, and connected to a community that genuinely wants to see them succeed."

Graduates have gone on to expand practices, take on ownership, and speak at industry events. Alumni remain deeply engaged long after graduation, mentoring current participants, collaborating across the network, and continuing to build their profiles as thought leaders.

Several 2025 participants are expected to speak at Glidewell's Dentistry on the Rise Symposium this October. Find out more about the Symposium at: glidewellsymposium.com/dentistry-on-the-rise.

About Guiding Leaders

Guiding Leaders, presented by Glidewell, is a six-month, in-person business and leadership development program for practicing dentists, held at the Glidewell campus in Irvine, California. For more information, visit guidingleaders.com.

About Glidewell

Glidewell, based in Irvine, California, is an industry-leading provider of custom laboratory services, innovative technology and continuing education to dental professionals nationwide.

Contact:

Eldon Thompson
Sr. Director of Marketing
mail@glidewelldental.com

SOURCE: Glidewell



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glidewell-selects-43-dentists-for-2026-guiding-leaders-cohort-1167009

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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