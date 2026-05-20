Richardson Electronics, Ltd.: Richardson Electronics Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with NoMIS Power to Advance Silicon Carbide Solutions

LAFOX, Ill., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:?RELL) today announced a new global strategic partnership with NoMIS Power, a leading designer of advanced silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductor technologies.

Through this collaboration, Richardson Electronics will expand its portfolio of next-generation power solutions by leveraging NoMIS Power's rugged, reliable, and customizable SiC technologies. The partnership adds targeted capabilities across 1.2 kV to 10 kV, with particular emphasis on medium-voltage and high-voltage SiC solutions at 3.3 kV and above for demanding power conversion applications.

The partnership is expected to accelerate the adoption of high-performance SiC technologies across key growth markets, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), renewable energy conversion, AI data center power infrastructure, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) interfaces, solid-state transformers, rail and heavy-duty transportation, industrial drives, aerospace and defense power systems, marine power, and other mission-critical electrification platforms.

For customers developing higher-voltage systems, the collaboration also strengthens Richardson Electronics' ability to support the transition from legacy silicon insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) solutions to more efficient SiC-based architectures. In these applications, SiC can enable lower switching losses, higher switching frequency, improved thermal performance, greater power density, and more compact system designs.

This partnership enhances Richardson Electronics' - Power & Microwave Technologies portfolio by adding advanced silicon carbide devices and modules that address rapidly growing global end markets. The addition of high-efficiency, high-reliability SiC solutions further strengthens PMT's position in electrification and power conversion applications, supporting long-term revenue growth and expanded market opportunities.

NoMIS Power brings deep expertise in silicon carbide device design, advanced packaging architectures, power module development, and application-specific customization. Its portfolio includes medium-voltage and high-voltage SiC MOSFET platforms, as well as unique high-resistance small-die SiC solutions for compact, high-voltage, low-current applications. These devices are especially well-suited for applications such as insulation monitoring, solid-state relays, high-voltage sensing, auxiliary power supplies, and control and protection functions, where footprint, voltage capability, and reliability are critical.

"Partnering with NoMIS Power enhances our ability to deliver innovative silicon carbide solutions to our global customer base," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups at Richardson Electronics. "Their advanced device design and packaging expertise complement our engineering capabilities and strengthen our commitment to bringing high-performance, energy-efficient technologies to market."

NoMIS Power's portfolio includes advanced planar SiC MOSFET technology spanning 1.2 kV to 10 kV, as well as hybrid and bi-directional devices, diodes, and power modules. In addition, the company's capabilities in design customization, testing, reliability services, and application-level support help customers across the full product development lifecycle, from initial evaluation through system integration and commercialization.

"Richardson Electronics has a strong reputation for technical engagement, global customer reach, and commercial execution in demanding power markets," said Gehan Wanduragala, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer of NoMIS Power. "For NoMIS Power, this partnership is about more than expanding availability. It is about helping customers move more quickly from evaluation to design-in with stronger application support and a partner that understands the performance, reliability, and commercialization requirements of advanced power systems."

This collaboration enables Richardson Electronics to provide customers with more advanced design solutions that improve system performance, reliability, and application fit, reinforcing its role as a trusted engineering partner in demanding power applications.

NoMIS Power will be exhibiting at PCIM Europe 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany, June 9-11, at Hall 4, Stand 301. Attendees interested in discussing high-voltage silicon carbide solutions are invited to contact Richardson Electronics to schedule a meeting with NoMIS Power's engineering team.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; CT X-ray tubes; and customized display solutions. More than 50% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About NoMIS Power

NoMIS Power develops advanced silicon carbide technologies that enable the next generation of high-performance power conversion systems. The company brings together deep capabilities in SiC device design, advanced packaging, power module development, and application-specific engineering to deliver rugged, reliable, and customizable solutions for demanding power markets. Focused on medium- and high-voltage applications, NoMIS Power helps customers move beyond legacy silicon IGBT approaches with SiC solutions that enable higher efficiency, improved thermal performance, and greater system-level optimization. Its portfolio includes advanced planar SiC MOSFETs, hybrid and bi-directional devices, diodes, power modules, and unique high-resistance small-die solutions for compact high-voltage, low-current applications. Through design customization, testing, reliability services, and application support, NoMIS Power works with customers from evaluation through commercialization. More information is available at NoMISPower.com.

Contact Information:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Richardson Electronics - Power & Microwave Technologies

chrism@rell.com | rellpower.com