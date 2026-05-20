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WKN: A3DNV3 | ISIN: BE0974413453 | Ticker-Symbol: MT0
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 08:35
190,40 Euro
+0,11 % +0,20
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
DEME GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEME GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
190,40190,8018:38
190,40191,0018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 17:42 Uhr
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DEME Group NV: Annual General Meeting 2026

DEME (Euronext: DEME) held its Annual General Meeting today at the DEME headquarters. The shareholders approved all agenda items of the Annual General Meeting with a vast majority. Following the proposal of the Board of Directors, the shareholders approved the distribution of a gross dividend of 4.5 euros per share. The dividend will be distributed according to the following timetable:

▪ May 26, 2026 Ex-dividend date
▪ May 27, 2026 Record date
▪ May 29, 2026 Dividend payment date

In addition, the shareholders approved the renewal of the mandates of Mr. John-Eric Bertrand, Mr. Piet Dejonghe and Mr. Christian Labeyrie as non-executive directors for a period of four years, of Mr. Tom Bamelis and Mr. Koen Janssen as non-executive directors for a period of three years, of Mr. Luc Bertrand and Pas de Mots BV (represented by Mrs. Leen Geirnaerdt) as non-executive directors for a period of two years, and of Mr. Luc Vandenbulcke as executive director for a period of four years.

Furthermore, the shareholders approved the remuneration of the directors and the remuneration policy 2026. Both the directors and the statutory auditor were granted discharge for their mandates during 2025.

The presentation and the minutes of the meeting will be made available shortly on www.deme-group.com.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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