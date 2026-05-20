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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 18:06 Uhr
135 Leser
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Virtune AB (Publ): Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting

On May 20, 2026, the Annual General Meeting of Virtune AB (Publ) was held and below is a summary of the decisions that were made:

  • The meeting decided to adopt the income statement and balance sheet included in the annual report for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2025.

  • The meeting decided to allocate the results in accordance with the board's proposal included in the annual report.

  • The board members and the CEO were granted discharge from liability for the financial year 1 January - 31 December 2025.

  • It was decided to establish remuneration for the board in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal.

  • It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that advisory consulting fees may be paid to the board for non-standard board work, which should also be reported for at the next Annual General Meeting.

  • It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that fees shall be paid to the auditor according to an approved account.

  • It was decided, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the board members Christopher Kock, Erik Fischbeck, Laurent Kssis and Fredrik Djavidi. Erik Fischbeck was elected Chairman.

  • It was decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to re-elect the registered accounting firm öhrlings Price WaterhouseCoopers AB as auditor for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting. The authorized public accountant Victor Lindhall was appointed auditor in charge.

  • The meeting decided, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that the company's Nomination Committee for the 2027 Annual General Meeting shall consist of the 3 largest shareholders as of November 30, 2026, and the Chairman of the Board, and adopted instructions for the Nomination Committee in accordance with the proposal.

  • It was decided to authorize the Board to decide on the issuance of shares, convertibles or warrants, according to the proposal submitted by the Board.

  • It was decided to authorize the Board to decide on the introduction of a new long- term incentive program for the Board and key personnel within Virtune AB (Publ), according to the proposal submitted by the Board.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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