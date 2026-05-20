Afro+ Fest: Davido, Alkaline & Wizkid to Headline Afro Plus Fest 2026

Festival Expands to Three Days at Northwest Stadium Complex in Prince George's County, MD - Sept. 4-6

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LANDOVER, Md., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afro Plus Fest, billed as the World's Largest Afro-Caribbean Hip-Hop Festival, officially returns for its sophomore year in partnership with the Prince George's County Executive Office. The festival expands from its sold-out one-day debut into a massive three-day all-ages experience, taking over the Northwest Stadium Complex from Fri., Sept. 4 through Sun., Sept. 6, 2026.

The Labor Day Weekend lineup features a powerhouse trio of headliners: Davido (Friday), Alkaline (Saturday), and Wizkid (Sunday). They lead a cross-continental roster performing across two massive stages for up to 40,000 fans per day.

Powered by the ethos "Africa, plus more," the festival honors the future and legacy of the diaspora across Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, Dancehall, Amapiano, Soca, R&B, and other global sounds. The experience extends beyond the stage to eclectic flavors, high-fashion activations, immersive cultural experiences, and a marketplace featuring Black-owned brands and local DMV creators.

2026 Lineup Highlights:

The Headliners: Davido, Alkaline, Wizkid

Special Guests: Lil Baby, Latto

The Perfect Storm: Chief Keef, Sexyy Red

Global Icons: Adekunle Gold, Olamide, Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Odeal, Spice, Dexta Daps, Bien, Ruger, Fridayy, Victony, Young Jonn, Gabzy, Jada Kingdom, DJ Tunez, Ricky Platinum, No11, Poco Lee, Compozers, Kingsmen

Piano District: DBN Gogo, TXC, Kelvin Momo, Tyler ICU, Jazzworx & Thukuthela & GL Ceejay, Musa Keys, Skyla Tylaa, Mobu

La Vibe: Tayc, Didi B

Made in the DMV: Mannywellz, Foggie Raw, New Impressionz Band, Yung Manny, Flow & Friends

A Homecoming Vision

Following a 2025 debut that drew 20,000 attendees and generated an estimated $10 million in local economic impact, Afro Plus Fest is building on that momentum with a projected 120,000 fans across three days in 2026-positioning the festival as one of the largest Black music and cultural tourism events on the East Coast.

"With the support of the Prince George's County Executive Office and Northwest Stadium, Afro Plus Fest is bringing the full diaspora home to Prince George's County," said Awosanya. "We were raised in this county. This year is bigger because the community demanded it be bigger. This one's for the people who raised us."

"Afro Plus Fest reflects the vibrancy, diversity, and global influence of Prince George's County," said County Executive Aisha Braveboy. "This partnership represents more than entertainment; it is about economic growth, cultural pride, tourism, and creating opportunities for local businesses, artists, and residents to benefit from an international-scale event hosted right here in our county. We are proud to welcome thousands of visitors from across the nation and around the world to experience the energy, excellence, and cultural richness that define Prince George's County."

The move to the Northwest Stadium Complex provides world-class infrastructure while maintaining the open-air, high-energy cultural campus that defined the festival's inaugural success at RFK Stadium.

Tickets & Access

Three-day passes go on sale Wed. May 20, 2026, at theafroplus.com, featuring four distinct tiers-General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum-designed to fit every fan experience.

Event Hours

Gates open one hour before performances each day.

Fri., Sept. 4: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 5: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 6: 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Transportation & Parking

Afro Plus Fest will offer Metro access via Morgan Boulevard Station, official festival parking, rideshare access, and additional transportation options throughout Labor Day Weekend.

Accessibility

Afro Plus Fest is committed to providing an accessible experience with ADA parking, accessible entrances, viewing areas, and on-site guest support services.

Vendor Opportunities

Afro Plus Fest will feature a curated marketplace highlighting food vendors, Black-owned brands, fashion labels, creators, and culturally aligned businesses from across the DMV and beyond. Vendor applications are now available at theafroplus.com.

Festival Details:

Dates: Sept. 4-6, 2026 (Labor Day Weekend)

Sept. 4-6, 2026 (Labor Day Weekend) Location: Northwest Stadium Complex (1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785)

Northwest Stadium Complex (1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785) On-Sale Date: Wed., May 20, 2026

Wed., May 20, 2026 Tickets: theafroplus.com - GA from $199, GA+ from $299, VIP from $399, Platinum from $499

theafroplus.com - GA from $199, GA+ from $299, VIP from $399, Platinum from $499 Parking: 3-Day On-Site Parking Pass - $100

3-Day On-Site Parking Pass - $100 Socials : @TheAfroPlus (IG, TikTok, X)

: @TheAfroPlus (IG, TikTok, X) Hashtags: AfroPlus AfroPlusFest AfroPlusPrinceGeorges

Afro Plus Fest is an all-ages event.

PRESS CONTACT

For media inquiries, credential requests, artist bios, and interview opportunities, contact Asma Amani of Asma Amani PR at asma@asmaamanipr.com or +1 (703) 286-9084.

About Afro Plus Fest

Afro Plus Fest is one of the world's largest festivals celebrating Afro-Caribbean music, Hip-Hop, and the full spectrum of global Black culture. Founded by DMV-area creatives and community leaders, the festival amplifies Black sound, unites the diaspora, and builds creative and economic opportunity through music, art, and entrepreneurship. It's an all-ages gathering where every member of the diaspora-and every ally who loves Black creativity-can come together in joyful celebration.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984470/Afro_Plus_Fest_2026_Expands.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984471/Afro_Plus_Fest_2026_Trailer.mp4

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2736098/Afro__Fest_Logo.jpg

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