Halsa Global Launches Voice iQ, a Salesforce-Native Conversational Intelligence Platform

Voice iQ brings structured intelligence to every conversation, surfacing quality scores, escalation signals, and coaching opportunities at the scale that manual review cannot reach, entirely within Salesforce.

NEW YORK, NY AND KOLKATA, IN / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Halsa Global, a Salesforce consulting and AI transformation company, announced the launch of Voice iQ, an AI-powered call intelligence and agent quality assurance platform built on Salesforce. The product operates within an organization's Salesforce environment and uses Salesforce Einstein AI and Prompt Templates for call evaluation.

Voice iQ is available for early access and pilot deployment. An AppExchange listing is currently in progress. Organizations in Life Sciences, BFSI, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, and Real Estate can contact Halsa Global to participate in the pilot program.

Product Overview

Many customer-facing organizations manually review only a limited portion of customer interactions. This can make it difficult to maintain consistent quality reviews, coaching processes, and compliance monitoring across teams.

Voice iQ enables organizations to analyze customer interactions through a configurable scoring framework that evaluates conversation quality, customer engagement, objection handling, compliance adherence, closing attempts, and other business-defined parameters.

The platform combines AI-powered Conversational Intelligence, configurable evaluation models, automated coaching workflows, and Salesforce-native reporting within a single managed package designed for Salesforce environments.

Key Capabilities

Call Analysis: Voice iQ analyzes conversations using configurable scoring frameworks. Analysis outputs can include sentiment indicators, script adherence observations, objection handling feedback, and risk-related flags.

Intelligent Scoring: The platform includes standard scoring parameters and supports additional custom parameters configured through the product interface.

Agent Coaching: Voice iQ highlights improvement areas and generates coaching guidance and suggested follow-up tasks for agents.

Manager Dashboards: Managers can review team performance through Salesforce Reports and Dashboards across daily, weekly, monthly, and quarterly views.

Industry Relevance

Voice iQ ships with pre-built, configurable industry scoring models for seven verticals. Administrators can create and configure additional templates as organizational requirements evolve.

Life Sciences : Representative and inside team interactions with customers and partners.

BFSI : Advisor conversations across lending, wealth management, and banking services.

Insurance : Policy sales, renewals, and inbound customer service calls.

Manufacturing : Dealer and distributor communications and inside sales teams.

Retail : Contact center and customer engagement interactions.

Hospitality : Reservation, guest services, and outbound sales calls.

Real Estate: Broker and agent conversations with buyers, sellers, and landlords.

According to Halsa Global's CTO Animesh Banerjee, "Many organizations struggle to review customer conversations consistently at scale. Voice IQ is designed to help teams manage call intelligence and coaching workflows directly inside Salesforce, while giving managers better visibility into team performance and quality trends."

About Halsa Global

Halsa Global is a Salesforce consulting and AI transformation company working with enterprise organizations across Life Sciences, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, and Real Estate. The company specializes in intelligent automation, AI adoption, and operational transformation across the Salesforce platform, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Data Cloud, Experience Cloud, Agentforce, Tableau, and MuleSoft. Voice iQ is Halsa Global's first AppExchange product.

Voice iQ is Halsa Global's AppExchange product focused on call intelligence and agent quality management within Salesforce.

Website: halsaglobal.io

Email: contact@halsaglobal.io

Phone: +1 (609) 418-7069

SOURCE: Halsa Global

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/halsa-global-launches-voice-iq-a-salesforce-native-conversational-1168516