Minneapolis, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - SiebenCarey, a renowned Minnesota personal injury firm since 1952, today announced that attorneys Jeffrey S. Sieben and Cory P. Whalen have been selected to Minnesota Lawyer's 2026 Legal 250 list, earning recognition in the Personal Injury category.

The Minnesota Legal 250 list highlights attorneys who lead and influence the state's legal community. Published by Minnesota Lawyer, one of the state's premier legal trade publications, honorees are selected by editorial staff based on prior reporting, nominations, and consultations with respected legal sources.

Sieben and Whalen are both shareholders at SiebenCarey and have built distinguished careers representing individuals and families affected by serious injuries and wrongful death. Their work spans a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, workplace injuries, medical malpractice, and other complex litigation.

"Jeff and Cory are relentless advocates for their clients and trusted leaders within our firm," said Jim Carey, managing partner at SiebenCarey. "This recognition reflects not only their legal skill, but their unwavering commitment to protecting the rights of injured people across Minnesota."

This recognition builds on both attorneys' histories of recognition by Minnesota Lawyer, as well as honors from other leading legal organizations.

Sieben is certified as a Civil Trial Law Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association, a distinction earned by fewer than 3% of licensed attorneys in the state. He has been named a Super Lawyers honoree for multiple years and has earned a place among the Top 100 Super Lawyers annually since 2016.

Whalen is a life member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, an invitation-only organization of experienced trial lawyers. He has also been recognized as a Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers honoree.

Both attorneys have received numerous accolades from peers and industry organizations and are known for their hands-on approach to litigation and client advocacy.

The Minnesota Lawyer Legal 250 special section will be published on May 25, featuring attorneys across 16 practice areas.

About SiebenCarey

Founded in 1952, SiebenCarey has grown to become one of Minnesota's largest and most respected personal injury law firms, successfully representing over 70,000 individuals. For over 70 years, the firm has employed experienced lawyers and professional support personnel across a range of practice areas, including general trial practice in all courts, personal injury, workers' compensation, and wrongful death. SiebenCarey maintains offices in Minneapolis, Lakeville, and Duluth. For more information, visit www.knowyourrights.com.





SiebenCarey attorneys Cory P. Whalen (left) and Jeffrey S. Sieben (right)

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Source: SiebenCarey Personal Injury Law