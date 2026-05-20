C O R R E C T I O N -- Curb

In the news release, Curb Flow Brings Passengers Back Into Black Taxis With Growing Demand Partner Network, issued 14-May-2026 by Curb over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Curb Flow Brings Passengers Back Into Black Taxis With Growing Demand Partner Network

Established US partners Taxi Butler and HQ (Summit Quest) join Curb Flow's growing London network alongside new partner GRiDD

LONDON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curb, a leading mobility solutions provider committed to supporting black cab drivers and enhancing urban transportation, today announced that Curb Flow is partnering with Taxi Butler, HQ (Summit Quest) and GRiDD, bringing the total number of demand sources available to London cab drivers through a single platform to five. This driver-first platform aggregates ride requests from multiple sources into a single platform, enabling more metered trip opportunities directly to drivers and more consistent access to trips without needing to switch between systems.

"Most platforms have asked drivers to do more for less. We're asking the opposite, join our network, keep your full fare, and we'll keep adding partners that bring you more business," said Dorel Tamam, Vice President of the Mobile Business Unit at Curb.

Following a successful operation across several American cities, Curb Flow launched in London last month. The platform operates on a 0% commission model, meaning drivers retain the full fare from every metered trip, with full control over which demand sources they accept and no penalties or acceptance quotas.

Taxi Butler operates across the U.S., U.K., Europe, Australia, and beyond, connecting hotel and venue guests with drivers at the tap of a button, and has already driven strong results across major U.S. cities with Curb.

"London's black cabs are a trusted part of how the city moves. Integrating with Curb Flow gives venues and hotels direct access to those cabs, expanding the options available to guests," said Thomas Kruyne, Head of Sales and Partnerships for Taxi Butler.

HQ is an industry leading global, corporate, enterprise ground transportation technology provider. This integration opens up a significant corporate travel market for black cab drivers.

"Corporate travellers expect reliability and compliance and London's licensed black cabs deliver exactly that," said Jeff LaFave, Managing Director of HQ. "Through Curb Flow, HQ clients gain further seamless access to a professional, regulated cabs that meets the standards our global partners require."

GRiDD connects over 5,500 ground transportation operators through its GNET network, enabling those operators to access London's black cab drivers through Curb Flow in a rollout launching in London.

"Connecting transportation networks is at the heart of what GRiDD does. Curb Flow represents exactly the kind of open, driver-first platform we want to be part of," said Amir Zafar, Co-Founder and CEO of GRiDD.

Curb Flow is available to licensed black cab drivers across London through the Curb system. Ride-hailing apps, technology providers and fleet operators are welcome to join the network via gocurb.co.uk.

For more information, visit https://www.gocurb.co.uk/

About Curb

Curb reimagines urban mobility with a driver-first approach, offering transparency and seamless access to rides. Connected to over 100,000 drivers in 65+ cities across the US, UK, and Canada, Curb powers millions of rides and billions of dollars in payment transactions annually. Its innovative platform unifies taxis and for-hire vehicles, serving passengers, drivers, and fleet management. Curb's B2B services support transit agencies, healthcare providers, and businesses, helping cities and organisations move efficiently.

Media Contact:

8020 Communications

curb@8020comms.com

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Correction: In the first paragraph, the website for GRiDD has been updated.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curb-flow-brings-passengers-back-into-black-taxis-with-growing-demand-partner-network-302771550.html