RJD Green, Inc.: RJD Green Inc. Updates Projects Completed and Pending of JSI Products Corp. Division

RJD Green Inc. (RJDG) announced recently completed projects and committed projects pending start times of its latest division, JSI Products. The focus of the division is to research and fully implement new synergistic products and services for Silex Holdings, as well as increase regional markets and sales.

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / JSI Products has fully completed its' first stage of research and introduction of additional product profit opportunities that have brought forward with minimal additional expense. Sales are being created utilizing current sales staff and marketing efforts, our current Tulsa Oklahoma showroom, and fully computerized fabrication facility.

Construction Products and services sectors are the focus, utilizing the Company's long-term experience:

Cabinetry

This product & service is being enlarged to include multiple manufactured cabinetry products offering multiple choices for the retail and residential customer, along with more options for competitively priced products for the multi-family markets and in-stock needs for the property management sector. Marketing will be in a four-state region for product and installation sales.

Solid Surface Products

Solid Surface materials are ideal for multiple commercial sectors that we currently sell stone products. The sectors include medical, hospitality, and any facility that has ongoing public traffic.

Solid Surface advantages that are creating demand and growth include sustainable cleanliness from antibacterial properties and microbial resistance, durability for long-term usage, ease of maintenance, inviting designs, environmental and sustainability benefits.

Doors and trim products have initiated commercial project sales and contracts, while the hardware and fireplace products complement other construction related products and services.

Stone and Engineered Stone products along with installation are the benchmark of JSI operations.

Two multifamily projects have recently been completed:

An $835,000 project included manufacturing and installation doors metal and wood with hardware. Along with Cabinetry and Quartz engineered stone counter tops.

Another recently completed project was cabinetry and granite counter tops totaling $718,000.

JSI has been awarded a Tulsa townhome project that will create over $400,000 in revenue.

A second project commitment is an interior remodel of downtown offices in Tulsa. JSI is providing stone products with an anticipated $380,000 revenue.

JSI Products is looking forward to continued project success.

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services sectors and fills a market niche between the box store and local contractors. Silex offers installed stone and engineered stone counter tops, cabinets and related products for residential builders, commercial projects, remodel contractors, and retail customers on a regional basis.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or the future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

RJD Green, Inc.

Ron Brewer, CEO

918.551.7883

SOURCE: RJD Green, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/rjd-green-inc.-updates-projects-completed-and-pending-of-jsi-prod-1168629