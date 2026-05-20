Diagnostic Orders Direct Launches Affordable $40 Virtual Diagnostic Order Consultations Across 30 States

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Diagnostic Orders Direct has launched a patient-focused telehealth service designed to make diagnostic order consultations more affordable, accessible, and convenient for patients across 30 states and jurisdictions. The service offers $40 virtual consultations for patients seeking provider review for diagnostic imaging, EKGs, laboratory testing, and specialist referral needs.

Diagnostic Orders Direct was created for patients who need help moving forward with non-emergency diagnostic care but may be delayed by traditional appointment wait times, confusing referral requirements, or uncertainty about which type of order is needed. Many imaging centers, laboratories, and diagnostic facilities require a provider order before scheduling services such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammogram, EKG, or blood and urine testing. Diagnostic Orders Direct gives patients a practical way to request a licensed provider review through a simple phone or video consultation.

The company's model is built around affordability and access. Each virtual consultation is offered at a flat rate of $40, with no membership, subscription, or hidden fee structure. Diagnostic Orders Direct also works with lab partners to offer competitive pricing for common blood and urine laboratory testing when appropriate. This can be especially helpful for self-pay patients, patients with high-deductible insurance plans, or patients who want transparent pricing before moving forward with diagnostic testing.

Diagnostic Orders Direct offers daily appointment availability, including late-hour scheduling options, to help accommodate patients who may not be able to schedule during traditional business hours. The service is designed for convenience while still keeping medical appropriateness, provider judgment, and patient safety at the center of every order.

Diagnostic Orders Direct has also seen strong patient interest driven by convenience, affordability, and ease of access. Many patients who use the service find themselves recommending Diagnostic Orders Direct to friends, family members, and acquaintances who are also looking for a practical starting point for imaging orders, lab testing, EKG requests, or specialist referral guidance. The company believes this word-of-mouth growth reflects the need for a more accessible diagnostic order consultation option that is simple, affordable, and available beyond traditional appointment hours.

"We wanted to create a service that is affordable, direct, and available when patients actually need it," a company representative said. "Many patients already know they need help getting the next step started, whether that is imaging, lab work, an EKG, or a referral. Our role is to provide a licensed provider review, determine whether the request is medically appropriate, and help patients move forward responsibly."

Through the platform, patients complete an intake form and meet virtually with a licensed medical provider by phone or video. The provider reviews the patient's symptoms, medical history, prior testing, requested study, and diagnostic concerns. When clinically appropriate, the provider may issue orders for diagnostic services such as MRI, CT scan, X-ray, ultrasound, PET scan, mammogram, MRA, CTA, EKG, blood testing, or urine testing. When appropriate, the service may also help facilitate referral to a medical specialist.

If an order is issued, patients may generally take the order to the diagnostic facility, imaging center, laboratory, or testing location of their choice, depending on facility requirements and state-specific rules. This flexibility may benefit patients seeking self-pay imaging, cash-pay lab work, second-step diagnostic evaluation, or testing required before seeing a specialist.

Diagnostic Orders Direct may be useful for patients seeking non-emergency review for musculoskeletal imaging, injury-related imaging requests, follow-up testing, screening-related orders, EKG requests, blood work, urine testing, or referral guidance. The service may also help patients who have already spoken with an imaging center or lab and were told that a provider order is required before scheduling.

The company emphasizes that diagnostic orders are not guaranteed. All orders are issued only when medically appropriate after provider review. Providers may recommend a different test, advise in-person evaluation, suggest primary care follow-up, refer the patient to urgent care, or direct the patient to emergency services when clinically necessary.

Diagnostic Orders Direct is not an imaging center, laboratory, emergency service, or replacement for ongoing primary care. Patients experiencing emergency symptoms, including chest pain, stroke-like symptoms, severe shortness of breath, major trauma, severe abdominal pain, sudden neurological changes, severe allergic reactions, or other urgent medical concerns, should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Service Area

Diagnostic Orders Direct currently serves patients in the following states and jurisdictions: Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming.

The company continues to evaluate expansion opportunities as demand for affordable, accessible diagnostic order consultations grows. Its goal is to reduce confusion, improve access, and give patients a straightforward starting point for appropriate diagnostic care.

Patients may call, text, or visit the Diagnostic Orders Direct website to schedule a $40 virtual diagnostic order consultation.

Media Contact:

Jordan Dorsey

Diagnostic Orders Direct

+1 702-588-3455

customerservice@diagnosticordersdirect.com

https://diagnosticordersdirect.com/

SOURCE: Diagnostic Orders Direct

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/diagnostic-orders-direct-launches-affordable-40-virtual-diagnost-1168455