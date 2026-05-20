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WKN: A41WPL | ISIN: KYG4406L1086 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
20.05.2026 19:36 Uhr
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HashKey Holdings Limited: HashKey Capital Fund Announces $40M Strategic Investment in SignalPlus

HONG KONG, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey" or the "Company", Stock Code: 3887.HK), a leading comprehensive digital asset company in Asia, announced today that a fund managed by HashKey Capital, its asset management arm, has completed a $40 million USD investment in SignalPlus, a crypto asset derivatives trading service platform, which includes $20 million in cash contributed by HashKey Group.

SignalPlus is a leading institutional-grade infrastructure platform in the crypto derivatives space that focuses on option trading systems, automated market-making, and structured product solutions. Currently, the services provided by SignalPlus are deeply integrated into the mainstream crypto options markets and it holds a leading market share in Asia. HashKey Capital, the asset management arm of HashKey, was the lead investor in SignalPlus's seed round and supported its development from an early stage. It also made additional investments in the additional investment rounds. This investment is a deep and long-term partnership between the two companies and it reflects HashKey's confidence in SignalPlus's technical capabilities, market position, and industry prospects.

Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, stated: "We are very pleased to further offer a deeper capital commitment and reach this cooperation with SignalPlus. Currently, global institutional capital is accelerating its convergence into the crypto derivatives and the market's demand for compliant, robust, and highly professional institutional-grade infrastructure is becoming increasingly apparent. In the future, HashKey and SignalPlus will jointly promote product innovation and global business expansion through well-rounded strategic cooperation."

Leveraging this investment and strategic cooperation, HashKey and SignalPlus will combine their respective strengths in the digital asset space and derivatives trading technology to jointly expand the global institutional services market by enhancing their strategic competitiveness and influence within the global digital asset derivatives ecosystem.

About HashKey Holdings Limited

HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey" or the "Company", Stock Code: 3887.HK) is a mature, comprehensive digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, building a digital asset ecosystem by providing end-to-end financial infrastructure, technology, and investment management. The Company provides trading facilitation services, on-chain services, and asset management services through licensed digital asset platforms.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hashkey-capital-fund-announces-40m-strategic-investment-in-signalplus-302778031.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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