Cheyenne Hunt: Advocates Behind Swalwell Movement Launch New Organization to Support Survivors and Demand Accountability

New organization will focus on narrative change, legislative advocacy, and survivor support infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Today, attorney and advocate Cheyenne Hunt, one of the women who helped lead the movement to hold Congressman Eric Swalwell accountable, joined advocates, survivors, and Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Women's Caucus to announce the launch of Reckoning Action, a new organization dedicated to confronting misogyny and gender bias in American public life.

Reckoning Action was created to build lasting infrastructure around survivor advocacy, accountability efforts, and cultural change. The organization will focus on narrative change work, legislative advocacy, and developing a robust network of resources and support for survivors.

"This was never about one person. It was about a system that too often makes speaking out come with personal and professional risk while protecting the people and institutions that enable harm. Women came forward, supported one another, and built a movement in real time," said Cheyenne Hunt, Founder and Executive Director of Reckoning Action. "Reckoning Action exists because moments create attention, but only infrastructure creates lasting change. We are building a permanent home for accountability, survivor support, and the fight against misogyny in public life."

In April 2026, public reports involving Congressman Eric Swalwell prompted women to begin publicly sharing their own stories of harassment and assault, leading to significant political fallout and broader conversations about power and accountability.

The launch of Reckoning Action follows the organizing that emerged in the aftermath. Despite fears of professional consequences, public attacks, retaliation, and intimidation, women continued coming forward, supporting one another, and connecting survivors with legal resources and advocacy support. What began as a rapid response effort quickly evolved into a broader movement for accountability known as "the reckoning." Reckoning Action is being built to ensure that momentum becomes lasting infrastructure for survivor support, advocacy, and cultural change.

Through its integrated advocacy and support model, Reckoning Action will work to connect survivors with legal and communications resources, build coalitions around state and federal policy fights impacting women, and develop research and narrative strategies designed to confront the resurgence of misogyny in public life.

About Reckoning Action

Reckoning Action is a national advocacy organization dedicated to confronting misogyny and gender bias in American public life through survivor support, narrative change, and legislative advocacy. Founded by attorney and advocate Cheyenne Hunt alongside survivors and advocates, Reckoning Action works to build lasting infrastructure for accountability and cultural change.

MEDIA CONTACT

info@reckoningaction.org

SOURCE: Cheyenne Hunt

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/advocates-behind-swalwell-movement-launch-new-organization-to-su-1168553