ScalePad Extends MSP Visibility Beyond the RMM into SaaS and AI Usage

Lifecycle Manager now helps MSPs uncover SaaS usage, shadow IT and AI adoption across every client without adding another platform to the stack.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / ScalePad today made SaaS Management available to every Lifecycle Manager partner, expanding the platform beyond traditional RMM asset visibility into SaaS and AI usage intelligence for MSPs.

Included in Lifecycle Manager Pro, SaaS Management gives MSPs a practical way to bring software governance and AI visibility into more client conversations. MSPs can now see hardware lifecycle data, SaaS adoption, shadow IT and AI usage together inside the same Customer Success Platform they already use to manage QBRs, renewals and strategic planning.

As client environments become increasingly driven by SaaS and AI tools, MSPs are being asked to advise on far more than infrastructure alone. While RMMs remain essential for device monitoring and endpoint management, they were never built to show which applications employees actually use, where software spend is being wasted or how AI tools are spreading across the organization.

Most SaaS management platforms were built for enterprise IT teams and priced in a way that makes broad MSP rollout difficult. In many cases, MSPs can only justify deploying them for their largest clients.

ScalePad is taking a different approach by extending the lifecycle and asset intelligence MSPs already trust inside Lifecycle Manager into software and AI visibility, making SaaS management practical and scalable across the full client base.

"The MSP opportunity around SaaS optimization and AI governance is massive, but most tools in this category were never built to scale across an MSP's entire client base," said Chris Day, founder and CEO of ScalePad. "We wanted to make software intelligence practical and easy to operationalize inside the workflows MSPs already use, while helping create new advisory and revenue opportunities across more client relationships."

Lifecycle Manager has long helped MSPs manage hardware lifecycle intelligence and customer planning. With SaaS Management, ScalePad now extends that visibility into the software layer itself, including SaaS applications and AI tools that often sit outside traditional RMM reporting.

Lifecycle Manager's SaaS Management module surfaces real software and AI usage patterns, not just login counts, and brings that intelligence directly into roadmaps, lifecycle planning and QBR conversations.

"The challenge wasn't discovering SaaS data, it was making it usable for MSPs at scale," said Brandon Peterson, chief technology officer at ScalePad. "Partners can deploy through their existing RMM stack and quickly uncover shadow IT, AI adoption and underused software without adding another complex platform to manage."

Capabilities available across client environments include:

Application Usage Intelligence: See actively used SaaS applications, including adoption and department trends

AI Visibility: Identify AI tools actively being used across the organization

Shadow IT Detection: Uncover unsanctioned applications outside approved standards

Governance and Standardization: Manage approved applications, deployment policies and software standards

SaaS Management is included at no additional cost in Lifecycle Manager Pro.

ScalePad strengthened its SaaS and AI intelligence capabilities through the acquisition of Produce8 earlier this year, bringing deeper behavioral analytics and software usage visibility into Lifecycle Manager. SaaS Management now joins hardware lifecycle management, compliance and strategic planning as another layer of intelligence that MSPs can bring to every client conversation.

Learn more at: https://www.scalepad.com/lifecycle-manager/use-case/saas-management/

About ScalePad

ScalePad enables MSPs to shift from reactive service to strategic impact, using Customer Success as the engine that drives trust, retention and revenue. Our platform unifies risk insights, client planning and success delivery, helping MSPs lead smarter conversations, close bigger deals and show their value with every client.

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Brittany McDougall

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SOURCE: ScalePad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/scalepad-extends-msp-visibility-beyond-the-rmm-into-saas-and-ai-u-1168753