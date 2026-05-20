Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Anorak Travel, the influencer marketing and content creation agency dedicated to the travel and tourism industry, today announced the expansion of its Social Media division following the addition of Carrefour Voyages to its growing client roster. Founded in 2020 as the tourism-focused branch of Clark Influence, Anorak Travel is broadening its social media offering to deliver an integrated 360-degree service for travel and tourism brands.





Anorak Travel team expands its Social Media division with the addition of Carrefour Voyages to its client portfolio

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An integrated Social Media offering for travel and tourism brands

The expanded Social Media division builds on Anorak Travel's existing expertise in influencer marketing and creator partnerships, now combined into a single integrated service package designed specifically for tourism operators, destination marketing organizations, hotels, airlines, and travel agencies. The agency's enhanced offering brings together four complementary capabilities under one roof:

Strategy and editorial line: development of the brand voice and narrative direction across social platforms

Native content creation: video, design, and platform-specific creative production aligned with social codes

Community management: daily audience engagement and conversation moderation

Social ads and influence: paid amplification and creator partnerships designed to extend campaign reach

The integrated approach reflects how social media now operates for travel brands, where audience expectations have shifted from periodic posting to a continuous editorial presence supported by paid distribution and creator activations. According to Anorak Travel, the integration of these four functions within a single team reduces coordination overhead for clients and supports more consistent measurement of campaign performance.

Carrefour Voyages and the growing demand for integrated social strategies

The addition of Carrefour Voyages to the Anorak Travel portfolio marks a notable milestone for the agency, joining an existing client base that has included partners such as Visit Brasil (Embratur), the Îles de Guadeloupe Tourism Board, Promperù Canada, Voyage Privé, the Jordan Tourism Board, and Fairmont Hotels Canada. The agency reports that demand for integrated social media services has grown significantly among travel operators looking to consolidate their content production, community engagement, and paid amplification under a single strategic partner.

"The travel industry has moved past the question of whether social media matters and is now focused on how to operate social channels as actual growth levers," said Anne-Julie Karcher, Co-founder of Anorak Travel. "Working with brands like Carrefour Voyages allows our team to apply the full range of our expertise, from editorial strategy to creator partnerships, in support of measurable business outcomes rather than vanity metrics."

The expanded division operates from Anorak Travel's offices in Montreal, Paris, Toronto, and São Paulo, allowing the agency to serve travel brands across multiple geographic markets while maintaining locally informed creative production.

Interested travel and tourism brands can learn more about Anorak Travel's expanded social media services at https://www.anoraktravel.com.

About Anorak Travel

Anorak Travel is the influencer marketing and content creation agency dedicated exclusively to the travel and tourism industry, with offices in Montreal, Paris, Toronto, and Austin. Established in 2020 as the tourism-focused subsidiary of Clark Influence, the agency works with destination marketing organizations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, and travel agencies to design and execute social media and influence campaigns that promote destinations and travel experiences worldwide. Its service offering covers strategy and storytelling, influencer marketing, native content production, community management, and paid social amplification. More information is available at https://www.anoraktravel.com.

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Source: Sitegrow