Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning Recognized for Full-Service Exterior Maintenance with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Window Cleaning category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to quality service, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning is a local, family-run business that has been serving Toronto and the GTA for over 29 years. With decades of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering dependable service and maintaining high standards across every project.

"At Sunnyside, we take pride in the quality of our work and the relationships we build with our customers," said the Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to service, consistency, and making sure every client is fully satisfied."

The company offers a comprehensive range of exterior maintenance services, including interior and exterior window cleaning, eavestrough cleaning and repair, power washing, and snow removal. By providing multiple services under one roof, Sunnyside ensures clients can rely on a single trusted provider for year-round property care.

A key part of Sunnyside's service model is its focus on safety and accountability. All team members are fully insured through WSIB and liability coverage, giving customers peace of mind while work is being completed. In addition, the company stands behind its work with a service guarantee and follows up after each job to ensure customer satisfaction.

Serving residential and commercial clients across the GTA, Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning continues to be a trusted choice for those seeking reliable, full-service exterior cleaning and maintenance. Its attention to detail and commitment to customer care have been central to its long-term success.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the industry and its continued dedication to delivering high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.sunnysidewindowcleaning.com or CLICK HERE.

About Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning

Sunnyside Window & Eaves Cleaning is a family-owned business serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area for over 29 years. The company specializes in interior and exterior window cleaning, eavestrough cleaning and repair, power washing, and snow removal. With a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Sunnyside provides comprehensive exterior maintenance services for residential and commercial clients.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sunnyside-window-and-eaves-cleaning-recognized-for-full-service-1168789