Zoroast The Fireplace Store recognized for excellence in fireplace sales and services with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in York Region

VAUGHAN, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Zoroast the Fireplace Store has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Fireplace Sales and Services category for York Region. This recognition reflects the company's reputation for quality, expertise, and consistent customer satisfaction.

Zoroast The Fireplace Store is the largest fireplace showroom in the Greater Toronto Area, offering a wide selection of premium wood, gas, electric, and custom fireplace solutions. With over 17 years of industry experience, the company has established itself as a trusted destination for both residential and professional clients seeking high-performance fireplace systems.

"At Zoroast, our focus is on delivering products and solutions that combine performance, design, and long-term reliability," said the Zoroast The Fireplace Store team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality and the trust our clients place in us."

The company works with homeowners, builders, and designers, providing tailored solutions that meet both functional and aesthetic requirements. Its team brings a strong foundation of engineering expertise, ensuring that each installation is executed with precision and built to perform over time.

Zoroast offers a comprehensive approach to fireplace solutions, from product selection through to professional installation. By combining high-quality products with technical knowledge, the company ensures that each project meets the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and design.

Serving clients across York Region and the GTA, Zoroast The Fireplace Store continues to build its reputation as a leader in the industry. Its focus on innovation, craftsmanship, and customer service has positioned it as a preferred choice for premium fireplace solutions.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Zoroast The Fireplace Store's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in fireplace sales and services and its continued dedication to delivering high-quality results.

For more information, visit www.thefireplacestore.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Zoroast The Fireplace Store

Zoroast The Fireplace Store is a leading fireplace retailer and service provider in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area, offering wood, gas, electric, and custom fireplace solutions.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zoroast-the-fireplace-store-recognized-for-excellence-in-firepla-1168795