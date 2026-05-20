Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping Recognized for Comprehensive Landscaping Services with 2026 Consumer Choice Award

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Landscape Contractors category for Toronto Central. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to quality service, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

Since 1997, Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping & Snow Removal LTD has been providing homeowners and businesses across Toronto with high-quality landscaping services. With decades of experience, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering consistent results and maintaining outdoor spaces to a high standard.

"At Cloverhill, we take pride in offering dependable service and ensuring every project meets our clients' expectations," said the Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping team. "This recognition reflects the trust we've built in the community over the years."

Cloverhill offers a wide range of services designed to meet diverse property needs, including lawn maintenance and full landscape installation. By providing both ongoing care and complete project services, the company ensures clients can rely on a single team for all aspects of their outdoor spaces.

The company's approach focuses on attention to detail, efficiency, and long-term results. Whether maintaining existing landscapes or installing new features, Cloverhill works to enhance both the functionality and appearance of each property.

Serving Toronto Central and surrounding areas, Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping continues to be a trusted choice for those seeking reliable, full-service landscaping solutions. Its ability to combine experience with a broad service offering has helped the company maintain its strong standing in the industry.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the landscaping industry and its ongoing commitment to delivering dependable, high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.cloverhillgardening.com or CLICK HERE.

About Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping

Cloverhill Gardening Landscaping & Snow Removal LTD is a Toronto-based landscaping company providing lawn maintenance and landscape installation services since 1997. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company delivers comprehensive solutions designed to maintain and enhance outdoor spaces.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cloverhill-gardening-landscaping-recognized-for-comprehensive-la-1168790