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WKN: A2JF28 | ISIN: US98980G1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 0ZC
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 21:44
150,32 Euro
-0,48 % -0,72
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Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
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ZSCALER INC Chart 1 Jahr
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149,04150,2022:10
149,62150,4622:00
PR Newswire
20.05.2026 21:36 Uhr
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IGEL and Zscaler Release Healthcare Security Blueprints for Distributed Care Delivery

New joint blueprints help healthcare organizations modernize infrastructure by extending a secure, immutable endpoint OS foundation into SASE architectures

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform, today announced the availability of new healthcare security blueprints developed in partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security. Introduced at HIMSS26 Europe in Copenhagen, the blueprints provide healthcare organizations with architectural guidance for securing distributed care delivery, supporting protection of protected health information (PHI), and strengthening operational continuity planning across clinics, remote clinician workflows, and isolated recovery environments.

As healthcare delivery becomes more distributed, provider organizations face increased endpoint exposure, expanded access paths to critical clinical systems, and growing pressure to maintain care continuity during disruptive events. The joint IGEL and Zscaler blueprints address these challenges by combining IGEL's immutable endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal with Zscaler's identity- and policy-based access controls delivered through the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform.

The blueprints are designed specifically for healthcare and focus on three high-priority use cases: secure access to isolated recovery environments during cyber disruption, a standardized security and access model for distributed clinics, and secure remote access for clinicians working beyond the traditional hospital perimeter. Together, they provide healthcare organizations with Zero Trust architectural guidance designed to reduce reliance on traditional VPN-centric access models, reduce PHI persistence on endpoints depending on customer configuration, and promote more consistent access policies across distributed care settings

  • TheIsolated Recovery Environment Access Blueprint: Designed for high-impact scenarios (e.g., destructive ransomware), this blueprint helps organizations restore operations by establishing a known-good endpoint state and enforcing tightly controlled access to recovery systems. This supports IGEL's Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery approach by enabling endpoints to shift quickly to a trusted operating state, while keeping application access centralized or hosted.
  • The Distributed Clinics Blueprint: Provides a repeatable model for outpatient clinics and imaging sites to standardize on an immutable endpoint and access controls, while reducing dependence on local security appliances and legacy VPN backhaul.
  • The Remote Clinician Access Blueprint: Extends the same controls to clinicians working remotely, enabling consistent access behavior across hospital, clinic, and remote environments.

"For healthcare organizations, resilience and security cannot be treated as separate initiatives," said Matthias Haas, CTO of IGEL. "These joint healthcare blueprints with Zscaler provide practical guidance for reducing endpoint risk, enforcing policy-based access, and supporting care delivery even when parts of the environment cannot be fully trusted."

"Care delivery has expanded far beyond the hospital walls, and the attack surface has expanded with it", said Frank Nydam, Executive Director, Healthcare at Zscaler. "Our partnership with IGEL gives healthcare organizations a modern architecture for securing distributed endpoints at scale, helping reduce risk while supporting fast, reliable access for care teams."

By combining endpoint integrity with cloud-delivered access enforcement, IGEL and Zscaler help healthcare organizations simplify security architecture, consolidate overlapping tools, and establish a more sustainable model for protecting clinical workflows and patient data.

The IGEL and Zscaler Healthcare Blueprints are available now. Healthcare organizations attending HIMSS26 Europe can learn more from IGEL during the event in Copenhagen.

Learn more:

  • Download the IGEL and Zscaler Healthcare Blueprints
  • Read the blog: A Modern Blueprint for Secure Healthcare Access
  • Learn more about IGEL for Healthcare: Resource Library

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 technology partners ecosystem, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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