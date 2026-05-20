DEL Property Management Inc. Recognized for Leadership in Condominium Management with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that DEL Property Management Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Property Management category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding reputation for excellence, scale, and consistent service across the condominium management sector.

With over 57 years of experience, DEL Property Management has established itself as a trusted leader in full-service condominium management. With deep roots connected to Tridel, the company has played a significant role in shaping and supporting residential communities across the GTA since 1968.

"At DEL Property Management, our focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality management that enhances the communities we serve," said the DEL Property Management Inc. team. "This recognition reflects the trust placed in us by boards, residents, and partners across the region."

DEL manages a diverse portfolio that includes luxury high-rise towers and vibrant lifestyle residences, providing tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each community. Its comprehensive approach to property management ensures operational efficiency, strong governance, and a high standard of resident experience.

As one of Canada's largest condominium management companies, DEL currently oversees more than 90,000 condominium homes across the GTA. The company has been ranked as the third-largest condominium manager in Canada by the REMI Network, reflecting both its scale and industry leadership.

DEL's approach combines experience, structure, and a commitment to service, ensuring that each community benefits from proactive management and consistent support. Its ability to maintain high standards across a large and diverse portfolio has been central to its continued growth and reputation.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. DEL Property Management Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner underscores its leadership in the property management industry and its ongoing dedication to delivering reliable, high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.delpropertymanagement.com or CLICK HERE.

About DEL Property Management Inc.

DEL Property Management Inc. is a full-service condominium management company based in the Greater Toronto Area. With over 57 years of experience, the company manages more than 90,000 condominium homes, delivering expert, reliable management services across a wide range of residential communities.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/del-property-management-inc.-recognized-for-leadership-in-condom-1168792