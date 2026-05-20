Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 20.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 21:38 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEL Property Management Inc. Recognized for Leadership in Condominium Management with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in the GTA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that DEL Property Management Inc. has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Property Management category for the Greater Toronto Area. This recognition reflects the company's longstanding reputation for excellence, scale, and consistent service across the condominium management sector.

With over 57 years of experience, DEL Property Management has established itself as a trusted leader in full-service condominium management. With deep roots connected to Tridel, the company has played a significant role in shaping and supporting residential communities across the GTA since 1968.

"At DEL Property Management, our focus is on delivering consistent, high-quality management that enhances the communities we serve," said the DEL Property Management Inc. team. "This recognition reflects the trust placed in us by boards, residents, and partners across the region."

DEL manages a diverse portfolio that includes luxury high-rise towers and vibrant lifestyle residences, providing tailored solutions that address the unique needs of each community. Its comprehensive approach to property management ensures operational efficiency, strong governance, and a high standard of resident experience.

As one of Canada's largest condominium management companies, DEL currently oversees more than 90,000 condominium homes across the GTA. The company has been ranked as the third-largest condominium manager in Canada by the REMI Network, reflecting both its scale and industry leadership.

DEL's approach combines experience, structure, and a commitment to service, ensuring that each community benefits from proactive management and consistent support. Its ability to maintain high standards across a large and diverse portfolio has been central to its continued growth and reputation.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. DEL Property Management Inc.'s selection as the 2026 winner underscores its leadership in the property management industry and its ongoing dedication to delivering reliable, high-quality service.

For more information, visit www.delpropertymanagement.com or CLICK HERE.

About DEL Property Management Inc.
DEL Property Management Inc. is a full-service condominium management company based in the Greater Toronto Area. With over 57 years of experience, the company manages more than 90,000 condominium homes, delivering expert, reliable management services across a wide range of residential communities.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/del-property-management-inc.-recognized-for-leadership-in-condom-1168792

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.