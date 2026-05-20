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ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 22:02 Uhr
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Cal-Alta Auto Glass Recognized for Trusted Service and Safety-Focused Workmanship with 2026 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Cal-Alta Auto Glass has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Automobile Windshields category. This recognition reflects the company's long-standing commitment to safety, quality, and delivering reliable service to drivers across the Calgary region.

Since 1984, Cal-Alta Auto Glass has provided expert windshield repair and replacement services, building a strong reputation for dependable workmanship and honest customer care. With two locations in Calgary, the company continues to serve both individual drivers and families with efficient, high-quality solutions.

"At Cal-Alta Auto Glass, our priority is ensuring every customer leaves with a safe and properly installed windshield," said the Cal-Alta Auto Glass team. "This recognition reflects our commitment to quality and the trust our customers place in our work."

What sets Cal-Alta apart is its focus on transparency and long-term value. The company provides honest advice to help customers make informed decisions, along with a three-year windshield free chip repair program following installation-reinforcing its commitment to ongoing safety and service.

The team combines industry expertise with proven installation practices to ensure each repair or replacement meets high standards of durability and performance. This attention to detail helps maintain vehicle safety while delivering consistent, reliable results.

Beyond its services, Cal-Alta Auto Glass is committed to supporting the local community. The company proudly contributes to organizations such as the Calgary Veterans Association Food Bank and the Calgary Food Bank, reflecting a broader dedication to giving back and making a positive impact.

Serving Southern Alberta, Cal-Alta Auto Glass continues to be a trusted choice for windshield repair and replacement. Its focus on safety, service, and community involvement has helped define its reputation over the past four decades.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Cal-Alta Auto Glass's selection as the 2026 winner highlights its continued dedication to delivering high-quality service and maintaining strong customer relationships.

For more information, visit www.calaltaautoglass.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Cal-Alta Auto Glass
Cal-Alta Auto Glass is a Calgary-based company specializing in windshield repair and replacement services since 1984. With a focus on safety, quality workmanship, and customer care, the company provides reliable automotive glass solutions supported by experienced technicians and community involvement.

About Consumer Choice Award
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cal-alta-auto-glass-recognized-for-trusted-service-and-safety-fo-1168801

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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