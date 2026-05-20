nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), the platform for agentic AI banking, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

William Blair's 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Presentation: Wednesday June 3, 2026, at 12:20 p.m. ET

The live webcast, as well as a replay from the event, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the platform for agentic AI banking. With over 2,700 customers worldwide - including community banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and the largest financial entities globally - nCino offers a trusted, agentic platform purpose-built for financial services and regulated industries. By deploying AI agents alongside human teams, nCino's dual workforce enables institutions to eliminate inefficiencies, sharpen decision-making and deliver better outcomes for the customers they serve. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT

investor@ncino.com



Media Contacts?

press@ncino.com?