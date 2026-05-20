PEOPLElogy Berhad and Pulsifi Forge Strategic AI Partnership to Advance Malaysia's Workforce Intelligence

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / PEOPLElogy Berhad ("PEOPLElogy" or the "Company"), Malaysia's first public-listed Digital Workforce Transformation company, today formalised a strategic partnership with Pulsifi through a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") to accelerate AI-driven workforce transformation and advance workforce intelligence in Malaysia.

(From Left) Mr Allen Lee, Founder and Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad; Mr Jay Huang, CEO & Co-Founder of Pulsifi

This collaboration will be integrated under GOAL by PEOPLElogy, positioning it as Malaysia's first integrated AI-powered workforce intelligence ecosystem a unified platform that seamlessly connects talent development, workforce analytics, and organisational performance at scale.

By combining PEOPLElogy's end-to-end 6D framework with Pulsifi's proprietary AI-powered talent intelligence platform, the partnership delivers a comprehensive, intelligence-driven solution that enables organisations to make precise, data-backed decisions across the entire talent lifecycle from acquisition and development to retention and succession planning for future workforce readiness.

The collaboration aims to:

Empower organisations with real-time workforce intelligence to navigate and lead in the AI era

Deliver predictive talent insights for a seamless journey

Strengthen workforce readiness in alignment with national digitalisation priorities

Enable organisations to build agile, high-performing, future-ready teams

As industries face accelerating disruption driven by AI, this partnership addresses a critical gap in the market for integrated, intelligence-led workforce solutions. GOAL by PEOPLElogy will serve as a central platform for organisations seeking to move beyond fragmented talent development journey towards a cohesive, insight-driven talent strategy.

(From Left) Mr Allen Lee, Founder and Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad; Mr Jay Huang, CEO & Co-Founder of Pulsifi

Under the collaboration, PEOPLElogy and Pulsifi will jointly integrate AI-powered proprietary talent intelligence solutions, including advanced assessments for Organisational & Role Fit, talent mapping, work values analysis, cognitive reasoning, High Potential Plus, and Future Ready Skills frameworks that will be managed by PEOPLElogy. This collaboration is designed to support organisations in identifying high-potential talent, strengthening workforce alignment, and improving workforce transformation outcomes in an increasingly digital and AI-driven business environment.

The collaboration is also structured around a protected partner ecosystem model, enabling both parties to deliver a unified and premium workforce transformation experience to clients while supporting sustainable long-term growth and seamless integration of advanced talent technologies without competing interests.

(From Left) Ms Susan Tan, General Manager of Discovery Division, PEOPLElogy Berhad; Mr Allen Lee, Founder and Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad; Mr Sam Majid, CEO of National AI Office (NAIO); Mr Jay Huang, CEO & Co-Founder of Pulsifi; Mr Ashley, Head of Global Market, Pulsifi

Mr. Allen Lee, Founder and Managing Director of PEOPLElogy Berhad, said, "This collaboration represents more than a technology partnership. It reflects our shared vision of empowering organisations with smarter, AI-driven workforce intelligence solutions that enable better talent decisions, stronger workforce readiness, and sustainable organisational growth. As industries evolve rapidly in the AI era, businesses must move beyond traditional training models and embrace data-driven talent transformation."

He added, "At PEOPLElogy, we believe the future workforce will require not only digital skills, but also deeper workforce intelligence capabilities to identify, develop, and retain high-potential talent. By integrating Pulsifi's AI-powered analytics with our ecosystem and proprietary 6-Dimensions Transformation Model, we aim to help organisations build resilient, future-ready workforces that can thrive in a rapidly changing economy."

Mr. Jay Huang, CEO and Co-Founder of Pulsifi, commented, "We are excited to collaborate with PEOPLElogy to redefine how organisations approach talent development and workforce transformation. By combining AI-powered insights with PEOPLElogy's strong industry reach and workforce development expertise, we believe this collaboration can create meaningful impact in helping organisations unlock human potential and prepare for the future of work in Malaysia and beyond."

During the signing ceremony, attendees were introduced to live demonstrations of Pulsifi's AI-powered talent intelligence platform, alongside discussions on workforce transformation, AI adoption, and the future of talent development in Malaysia. The event also featured a fireside discussion involving leadership representatives from both organisations on navigating workforce challenges in the AI era.

Looking ahead, PEOPLElogy expects demand for AI-driven workforce transformation and talent intelligence solutions to continue strengthening as organisations accelerate digital adoption and prioritise workforce readiness. Leveraging its integrated people development ecosystem, PEOPLElogy remains committed to supporting Malaysia's talent transformation agenda while helping organisations build sustainable, future-ready workforce capabilities.

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ABOUT PEOPLElogy BERHAD

PEOPLElogy Group is an award winning and the first public-listed company in Southeast Asia in Digital Workforce Transformation company proudly founded in Malaysia. The Group specializes in digital upskilling and talent transformation. To date, PEOPLElogy has trained over 250,000 talents and introduced its proprietary "6D Framework", designed to deliver scalable and impactful learning programs.

Amidst the global digital talent shortage, PEOPLElogy stands as a strategic partner for nations, businesses, and communities, bridging critical skills gaps through holistic, inclusive, and future-focused solutions - with a bold mission to impact 10 million lives worldwide.

For more information, visit

https://peoplelogy.com/

ABOUT Pulsifi

Pulsifi is a global Talent Intelligence platform that combines data science and organizational psychology to predict human potential. In an era where AI is rapidly reshaping jobs and skills, Pulsifi helps organizations look beyond traditional resumes to discover what people are truly capable of achieving.

Trusted by global giants like Nestlé, Heineken, and L'Oréal, Pulsifi operates in over 50 countries, helping leaders hire better, develop faster, and redesign their organizations for the future of work. Headquartered in Singapore and Malaysia, and supported by world-class research, Pulsifi is the essential partner for companies looking to turn talent data into a competitive advantage.

For more information, visit

https://pulsifi.me

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of PEOPLElogy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

Elaine Yap

Email: elaine.yap@peoplelogy.com

Head of Corporate Branding & communications

SOURCE: PEOPLElogy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/peoplelogy-berhad-and-pulsifi-forge-strategic-ai-partnership-to-1168584