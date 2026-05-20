Shareholders of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) approved a cash dividend in the amount of $2.88 per share, payable in four equal installments of $0.72, at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland, today ("AGM"). The quarterly dividends, which represent an increase of $0.02 per share from last year, will be paid as indicated below:

Bunge Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date Amount 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2026 June 1, 2026 May 22, 2026 $0.72 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2026 September 1, 2026 August 18, 2026 $0.72 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2026 December 1, 2026 November 17, 2026 $0.72 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2027 March 2, 2027 February 16, 2027 $0.72

About Bunge

At Bunge our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed, and fuel to the world. As a premier agribusiness solutions provider, our dedicated employees partner with farmers across the globe to move agricultural commodities from where they're grown to where they're needed-in faster, smarter, and more efficient ways. We are a world leader in grain origination, storage, distribution, oilseed processing and refining, offering a broad portfolio of plant-based oils, fats, and proteins. We work alongside our customers at both ends of the value chain to deliver quality products and develop tailored, innovative solutions that address evolving consumer needs. With 200+ years of experience and presence in over 50 countries, we are committed to strengthening global food security, advancing sustainability, and helping communities prosper where we operate. Bunge has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland, and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. Learn more at Bunge.com.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.bunge.com, in the "Investor Center" section. We may use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520715681/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Bunge News Bureau

636-359-0797

news@bunge.com

Investor Contact:

Mark Haden

Bunge

mark.haden@bunge.com