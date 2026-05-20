Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Josh Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, Baycrest Foundation ("Baycrest") and his team, joined Phil Matthews, Executive Director, Equity Trading Products, TMX Group, to close the market to promote the upcoming Bike for Brain Health cycling event.





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On May 31, 2026, thousands will ride traffic-free along Toronto's Don Valley Parkway from the Aga Khan Museum down to the Gardiner Expressway and back for the fifth annual Mattamy Homes Bike for Brain Health in support of Baycrest. Participants raise funds for brain health research, innovation, care and education, with top fundraisers earning the Brain Health Ambassador jersey.

Cycling boosts brain health. With 750,000 Canadians currently affected and numbers rising, participation in the Bike for Brain Health cycling event fuels Baycrest's world-leading work in brain health and aging. Every dollar raised brings them closer to a future where aging adults live with purpose and dignity.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298289

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange