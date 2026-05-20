Palm Beach Gardens, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - SPAR Group, Inc. ("SPAR" or the "Company") announced its 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on June 11, 2026 (the "2026 Shareholder Meeting"), to, among other proposals, re-elect the current members of SPAR's Board of Directors (the "Board").1

Robert G. Brown (hereinafter "Mr. Brown"), the beneficial owner of 6,429,683 shares of common stock of SPAR,2 announced today that, at the 2026 Shareholder Meeting, he intends to vote such shares against the re-election of directors Linda Houston and John Bode to SGRP's Board.3

Mr. Brown also intends to vote his shares against both compensation-related proposals (Proposals 3 and 4) in SGRP's proxy statement:

the advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers;4 and the ratification and approval of the Company's 2026 Stock Compensation Plan.5

Mr. Brown stated: "I believe stockholders may find it useful to know how I intend to vote on director elections and compensation-related proposals. After reviewing the Company's proxy materials for the 2026 Shareholder Meeting, I have decided not to support the re-election of Ms. Houston or Mr. Bode. I also intend to vote against the advisory approval of the compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers and against the ratification and approval of the Company's 2026 Stock Compensation Plan."

Mr. Brown stated further: "This statement is intended only to inform other stockholders of my voting intention. I am not requesting that any stockholder take action, and I am not asking the Board to take any action. Each stockholder should review the Company's proxy materials and make their own voting decision."

Mr. Brown does not intend to make any further public statement at this time. The actions announced herein as of the date referenced and are subject to change at any time without notice.

IMPORTANT NOTICES:

THIS IS NOT A PROXY SOLICITATION AND NO PROXY CARDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANY PROXY FORMS TO MR BROWN.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN HAS BEEN PREPARED FROM SOURCES BELIEVED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED BY MR. BROWN AS TO ITS TIMELINESS OR ACCURACY, AND IS NOT A COMPLETE SUMMARY OR STATEMENT OF ALL AVAILABLE DATA. THIS DOCUMENT IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS A RESEARCH REPORT.

Disclaimers

The views expressed herein are those of Mr. Brown as of the date referenced and are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice. The information provided in this material should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned. It should not be assumed that investments in such securities have been or will be profitable. This document is rendered solely for informational purposes.

This filing is not an attempt to either appoint or remove any director.

# # #

1 SPAR Grp., Inc., General Information, Proxy Statement 1 (Apr. 30, 2026).

2 Id., at 34.

3 Id. at 3.

4 Id. at 6.

5 Id. at 8.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298267

Source: Robert G. Brown