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Bewertet mit 8$ - Preis:139$: Peer-Übernahmen brachten Anlegern dreistellige Gewinne
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WKN: A3DMYA | ISIN: CA78435J1093 | Ticker-Symbol: Z21
Tradegate
13.02.26 | 20:03
0,043 Euro
-36,09 % -0,024
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0590,08420.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SATO TECHNOLOGIES
SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SATO TECHNOLOGIES CORP0,043-36,09 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.