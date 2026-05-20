GoDaddy: A Career Built on Connection: Meet Amanda Gainer

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

I began my career managing corporate wellness events across the country, which gave me the opportunity to travel to every state in the U.S.-except Alaska (I'll get there one day)!. Along the way, I met incredible people and gained valuable experience working with diverse teams and organizations.

About ten years later, I was approached by GoDaddy at the perfect moment, just as I was starting a family. I stepped into a role where I could help small businesses grow their presence on social media. While I had always enjoyed working with large corporations, the opportunity to support small businesses and watch their growth year over year was especially meaningful.

I joined the Marketing Services Premium team as an Account Manager, where I spent five years working closely with clients and building strong relationships. During that time, I advanced into a Team Lead role and truly valued the collaboration and impact our team made for so many businesses. When the account management team was eventually eliminated, I knew I wanted to continue my journey with GoDaddy.

I stayed proactive, exploring new opportunities within the company, and was excited to step into a role in Commerce Account Management when it became available. This position has allowed me to expand my impact by helping businesses grow not only through marketing, but by leveraging the full suite of GoDaddy products. It's been exactly the challenge I was looking for, and I've genuinely enjoyed being part of this team ever since.

How do you stay connected to your customers' evolving needs as their businesses change and grow?

I stay connected to my merchants by building a strong relationship from the very beginning. As soon as they're assigned to my book, I reach out to introduce myself as their direct point of contact for anything GoDaddy-related and look for an opportunity to provide immediate value. That early support helps establish trust and sets the tone for an ongoing partnership.

From there, I maintain consistent communication-typically reaching out at least every other month to share relevant updates, check in on their business goals, and follow up on any challenges they may be facing. I also make sure they're connected with the right resources quickly, so issues are resolved efficiently and they can stay focused on running their business.

Beyond day-to-day support, I prioritize listening to their feedback and advocating for their needs internally.

Our role allows us to be a true voice for our merchants, and as a team, we've helped drive meaningful improvements based on their input.

It's incredibly rewarding to see those changes make a real impact on their experience and support their continued growth.

How do you keep up with e-commerce trends so you can be a valuable resource for your customers?

I stay current on e-commerce trends through a combination of team collaboration and ongoing learning. As a team, we regularly share insights, emerging trends, and real-world merchant experiences so we can proactively bring relevant ideas to our customers.

One example is the growing use of surcharging as businesses look for ways to manage rising costs in a challenging economic environment. While many merchants are initially hesitant to pass fees on to their customers, we're able to provide context around how widely this approach is being adopted and help them evaluate whether it makes sense for their business.

By staying informed and having these consultative conversations, I'm able to offer practical, timely guidance that helps my customers make informed decisions and adapt as their businesses evolve.

If you could give one piece of advice to someone just starting their online business, what would it be?

If I could give one piece of advice to someone just starting a business, it would be to prioritize building a strong online presence from day one. A user-friendly, well-designed website is essential-it's often your first impression and a key factor in turning visitors into customers.

Just as important is making sure people can actually find you. Investing in marketing, especially social media, can make a huge difference. While it may seem time-consuming at first, many businesses thrive because of the visibility and connection they build through those platforms.

No matter what you sell or where you operate, having a consistent and intentional online presence will set the foundation for long-term growth.

How has GoDaddy supported your personal growth and learning initiatives?

GoDaddy has played a huge role in my personal growth by consistently challenging me to learn and expand my skill set. I've had the opportunity to deepen my knowledge of a wide range of GoDaddy products, especially in my current role, where I'm trained across the full suite and regularly speak to merchants about how to use them effectively.

Because GoDaddy offers so many solutions, this experience has allowed me to become more well-rounded and confident in identifying the right tools for each business. I'm able to better understand my merchants' needs and provide solutions that truly support their growth, no matter what challenges they're facing.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, my time is mostly spent with my family. I'm a mom of two, and even though they're still young-5 and 7-they're already very active in sports. My daughter, Charli, is on a traveling all-star cheerleading team and also performs as a ballerina in local recitals. My son, Huxley, plays both soccer and baseball, so our schedule is always full and constantly on the go.

In addition to family life, I recently took the leap into starting my own baking business, The Rustic Belle. Working with so many business owners inspired me to build something of my own, and GoDaddy has been a great resource in helping me get it off the ground-from building my website to supporting marketing and payments.

Between family, sports, and running a growing business, I definitely stay busy, but I genuinely enjoy it all.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/a-career-built-on-connection-meet-amanda-gainer-1168956