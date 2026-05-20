Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, and move to semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months, and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is December 31 and will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31). The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102- Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three months ended March 31, 2026. The Company will file its next interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2026 (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's anticipated financial reporting schedule under the Blanket Order and the Company's continued eligibility to rely on the Blanket Order. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risk that the Company may no longer satisfy the conditions of the Blanket Order or that applicable regulatory requirements may change. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298309

Source: Fjordland Exploration Inc.