Matrix Groups Founder Shreshth Khurana Announces Multi-Sector Business Expansion Across Tech, Finance, and Media

Diversified Business Ecosystem Launches Portfolio of Interconnected Ventures Designed for the Digital-First Global Economy

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Matrix Groups, a diversified business organization focused on digital innovation and scalable infrastructure, today announced the formal expansion of its multi-sector portfolio comprising ventures across technology, finance, education, media, aviation, hospitality, fashion, real estate, gaming, and consumer industries.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in Matrix Groups' mission to build an interconnected ecosystem of businesses that are technology-driven, globally connected, and designed to deliver long-term value across multiple verticals simultaneously.

Matrix Groups operates on the principle that the future of business lies in interconnected ecosystems - where technology, branding, financial services, and human capital work in coordination rather than in isolation. The organization was established with a focus on digital transformation, scalable infrastructure development, and international business connectivity.

Leading the organization is Shreshth Khurana, founder and chief executive, whose strategic vision has shaped Matrix Groups' unique approach to building businesses across diverse sectors from the ground up.

"Today's digital world has created opportunities to think globally from day one," said Shreshth Khurana, Founder of Matrix Groups. "The vision behind Matrix Groups is to build businesses that are connected, technology-driven, and designed to create long-term value across industries. Each venture within our ecosystem is designed to complement the others - creating compounding value that a single-industry company cannot replicate."

Portfolio Overview

Matrix Groups has structured its portfolio across six primary verticals:

Technology, Legal & Digital Services Matrix Groups' technology division includes Prowebmatrix, a legal, technology, and immigration services platform; Convertixpro, a marketing and technology solutions provider; LoopInSync, a proprietary social media platform; and WePedia, a business discovery and company information platform. These ventures collectively address the growing demand for integrated digital transformation, online brand development, and business growth solutions.

Education & Media The organization's education and media portfolio includes Alphabit School, an online school and EdTech company; Story Crafters Magazine, a business media network; and Elyra International University, a higher education institution. This vertical is focused on building accessible learning ecosystems and business-focused content platforms for global audiences.

Finance & Banking Matrix Apex, a digital banking and FinTech platform, represents the organization's entry into financial services infrastructure - addressing the expanding global demand for accessible, technology-enabled banking solutions.

Aviation Matrix Airline represents the organization's long-term investment in aviation infrastructure, reflecting Matrix Groups' commitment to asset-intensive, high-growth sectors.

Hospitality, Lifestyle & Consumer Brands The consumer-facing portfolio includes Promatrix Hospitality, Matrix Beauty, Matrix Clothing, and The Flavour Vault - ventures focused on delivering modern lifestyle experiences through hospitality, fashion, and food branding.

Emerging Verticals Matrix Groups has also established business verticals in real estate, interiors, gaming, automotive, electronics, travel, events, and social impact - providing a broad foundation for future growth and cross-sector synergies.

Strategic Vision

Unlike traditional conglomerates built through acquisition, Matrix Groups has taken an organic, build-from-the-ground-up approach - constructing each business as part of a deliberate, interconnected architecture. The organization's strategic framework prioritizes digital infrastructure, brand scalability, and international market readiness.

"What differentiates Matrix Groups is not the number of businesses we operate, but the way they are built to work together," said Khurana. "Each venture is a node in a larger network - sharing technology, branding infrastructure, and market intelligence."

Matrix Groups is currently pursuing expansion into new geographies and sectors, with an emphasis on markets in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

About Matrix Groups

Matrix Groups is a diversified business ecosystem comprising ventures across technology, finance, education, media, hospitality, aviation, real estate, consumer products, and emerging industries. The organization is focused on building interconnected businesses through innovation, digital transformation, and scalable growth models.

For more information, visit: www.shreshthkhurana.com

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SOURCE: Shreshth Khurana

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/matrix-groups-founder-shreshth-khurana-announces-multi-sector-bu-1168951