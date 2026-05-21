Infinx Healthcare: Infinx Expands Louisiana Presence with New Center of Excellence in New Orleans

New location underscores long-term investment in the state, supports continued growth, and creates new opportunities for local talent and business engagement.

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Infinx, a company focused on helping healthcare organizations improve financial performance and operational efficiency, today announced the opening of a Center of Excellence in New Orleans, marking another milestone in the company's continued expansion across Louisiana.

The New Orleans facility reflects Infinx's long-term commitment to its strategic partners in the region to build a stronger, more localized presence in markets where it serves customers and communities. The company expects its new Center of Excellence to support ongoing growth in the New Orleans & across the Louisiana market while creating new opportunities for local hiring, business collaboration, and deeper engagement across the state.

"Infinx is investing in Louisiana because we believe in the strength of this market, the talent in this region, and the long-term opportunity to grow here," said Jason Adams, President of Acute Care at Infinx. "The opening of our Center of Excellence in New Orleans is an important step in expanding our footprint in the state, supporting our customers more closely, and creating meaningful opportunities for local professionals and the broader business community."

The New Orleans center is designed to strengthen Infinx's presence in one of the company's key markets. It also complements the company's broader regional footprint, which includes offices in Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, and New Orleans, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Houston, Texas, giving Infinx a strong Gulf South presence and reinforcing its commitment to the region.

As Infinx continues to grow, the New Orleans Center of Excellence is expected to support expanded staffing over time and serve as a hub for customer engagement, business operations, and future growth initiatives in the region. The company sees the center not only as a business investment, but also as a signal of its confidence in Louisiana's workforce, business environment, and strategic importance.

In addition to supporting growth in Louisiana, the Center of Excellence will help Infinx continue delivering the high-quality, end-to-end revenue cycle management services its clients rely on nationwide.

"This is about more than opening another office," added Adams. "It is about building for the future in a place that matters to our company, our customers, and our long-term growth strategy."

The opening of the New Orleans center further positions Infinx to strengthen relationships with healthcare organizations across the US while contributing to local economic momentum through job creation and increased commercial activity.

For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

About Infinx

Founded in 2012, Infinx delivers technology-led patient access and revenue cycle outcomes for healthcare providers through agentic AI solutions, outsourced operations, and revenue integrity consulting. The company helps improve revenue realization, operational efficiency, and cash acceleration across healthcare administrative workflows. Backed by KKR and Norwest, Infinx is trusted by more than 900 provider organizations across the United States. For more information, visit www.infinx.com.

Media Contact

Stuart Newsome

Infinx, Inc.

stuart.newsome@infinx.com

SOURCE: Infinx Healthcare

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/infinx-expands-louisiana-presence-with-new-center-of-excellence-in-ne-1168477