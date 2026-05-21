Crypto Dispensers Appoints Vladimir Serna COO as Company Expands Software-Driven Alternative to Bitcoin ATMs

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Virtual Assets, Inc. d/b/a Crypto Dispensers today announced the promotion of Vladimir Serna to Chief Operating Officer as the company continues scaling Bitcoin POP, its software-driven retail cash deposit infrastructure designed to give cash-dependent users a modern alternative to traditional Bitcoin ATMs.

Through Bitcoin POP, customers generate a barcode directly inside their Crypto Dispensers account, visit a participating retail checkout location, and add cash to their Crypto Dispensers balance by presenting the barcode to the cashier along with the amount of cash they wish to load. Once funds become available and required verification steps are complete, customers may use their balance to purchase Bitcoin directly through the platform.

The announcement comes during a major transition period for the broader Bitcoin ATM industry as operators across the sector face increasing scrutiny from state regulators, consumer protection agencies, financial institutions, and law enforcement surrounding fraud prevention, transaction monitoring, licensing requirements, and compliance obligations tied to cash-to-cryptocurrency activity.

The industry has experienced significant instability in recent years, including the collapse of Coin Cloud, enforcement actions involving Bitcoin of America, and most recently the bankruptcy filing of Bitcoin Depot, previously the largest Bitcoin ATM operator in North America.

Crypto Dispensers says these developments reinforced a belief the company began forming years ago: that the long-term future of cash-to-Bitcoin access would eventually move away from loosely monitored standalone kiosk infrastructure and toward more integrated systems combining traditional financial controls with modern Bitcoin access.

"We believed the industry would eventually evolve beyond the earlier Bitcoin ATM model," said Firas Isa, founder of Crypto Dispensers. "Not because people stopped wanting Bitcoin, and not because cash users disappeared, but because the infrastructure itself needed to mature."

Instead of continuing to focus primarily on physical Bitcoin kiosks, Crypto Dispensers says it made the strategic decision years ago to begin investing heavily into Bitcoin POP and retail cash deposit infrastructure built around customer accounts, software systems, transaction monitoring, retail integrations, and direct wallet delivery.

The company says one of the biggest differences between Bitcoin POP and many earlier-generation Bitcoin ATM models is that the retail cash deposit infrastructure operates within a more traditional financial framework that includes transaction limits, account verification requirements, monitoring systems, and oversight controls imposed by regulated financial institutions participating in the retail cash-loading process.

Current limits allow customers to add up to $500 per transaction, $1,500 per day, $3,500 per week, and $5,000 per month through the retail cash deposit system.

Crypto Dispensers says those controls represented an intentional departure from parts of the earlier Bitcoin ATM industry, where some operators historically allowed significantly larger daily transaction activity through standalone kiosk infrastructure.

"We realized early on that the future was going to require merging traditional financial infrastructure with Bitcoin access," Isa said. "That meant accepting slower growth, stricter controls, transaction limits, monitoring systems, onboarding requirements, and building around long-term sustainability instead of short-term volume."

The company says that decision fundamentally changed how Crypto Dispensers approached the business.

"We were not interested in building infrastructure dependent on one-time high-risk transactions," Isa added. "We wanted to build a real product for legitimate everyday users who rely on cash and still deserve access to Bitcoin in a way that is structured, scalable, and sustainable long term."

Crypto Dispensers says Bitcoin POP was designed specifically for cash-dependent users who may not have access to traditional banking products or who continue relying heavily on cash as part of their everyday financial lives.

The company says the platform preserves many of the features users valued most about Bitcoin ATMs, including convenience, speed, nationwide accessibility, and the ability to use cash, while eliminating much of the physical hardware infrastructure traditionally associated with large kiosk networks.

"A lot of the earlier Bitcoin ATM industry operated during what was effectively the Wild West period of crypto," Isa said. "As the industry matured, expectations around consumer protection, compliance infrastructure, transaction monitoring, and operational controls matured with it. We believed the companies willing to evolve early would ultimately be the ones still standing long term."

Crypto Dispensers says the company's nearly decade-long operating history reflects that long-term approach as the broader Bitcoin ATM industry continues consolidating under increasing regulatory and operational pressure.

The company also says it believes direct ownership remains one of Bitcoin's most important principles.

"A growing number of users want Bitcoin they actually control," Isa added. "They want the ability to buy Bitcoin and send it directly to a wallet they own themselves instead of leaving it indefinitely inside custodial platforms. We think that matters."

As Chief Operating Officer, Serna will oversee the continued expansion of Crypto Dispensers' operational infrastructure, customer support systems, retail cash deposit growth initiatives, and payment operations as the company continues scaling Bitcoin POP nationwide.

"Vladimir has played a major role in helping us build the operational foundation behind this transition," Isa said. "He understands the customer side, the operational side, and the infrastructure side of the business, and he has been instrumental in helping us scale responsibly while maintaining a strong focus on user experience."

Serna originally joined Crypto Dispensers in customer support before taking on broader operational leadership responsibilities across payment systems, growth initiatives, support operations, and infrastructure development.

Crypto Dispensers currently supports multiple payment methods including in-store cash deposits, debit card purchases, ACH transfers, wire transfers, and crypto exchange services through its partner ecosystem.

About Crypto Dispensers

Crypto Dispensers is a cryptocurrency platform operated by Virtual Assets, Inc., focused on helping users buy Bitcoin through multiple payment methods including in-store cash deposits, debit card, ACH transfer, wire transfer, and other modern payment rails. The company emphasizes direct wallet delivery, customer support, and modern infrastructure designed to improve Bitcoin accessibility for everyday users.

Media Contact:

press@cryptodispensers.com

https://cryptodispensers.com

Important Disclosures:

Retail cash-loading services are provided separately by participating financial service providers. Cryptocurrency services are provided separately by Crypto Dispensers and its partners. Retailers do not sell Bitcoin or provide cryptocurrency services. Funds are typically available within minutes after the retail cash-loading transaction is completed, subject to verification and account review requirements.

SOURCE: Crypto Dispensers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/crypto-dispensers-appoints-vladimir-serna-coo-as-company-expands-soft-1168569