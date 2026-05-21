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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 02:02 Uhr
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FundCanna Secures up to $60,000,000 Credit Facility, Bryant Park Capital Serves as Financial Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Bryant Park Capital ("BPC") announced today that FundCanna has recently closed a senior credit facility with a leading alternative investment manager, providing the company with up to $60 million of availability. FundCanna is the leading specialty finance company in the cannabis sector, providing working capital solutions to businesses across the ecosystem.

FundCanna offers a range of financing products tailored to the unique needs of cannabis businesses, including revenue-based financing, factoring, and other solutions designed to support growth in a rapidly evolving industry.

Bryant Park Capital, a leading middle-market investment bank, served as exclusive financial advisor to FundCanna in connection with the transaction.

"This facility marks an important milestone for FundCanna as we continue scaling our platform and expanding our capital solutions across the cannabis industry," said Adam Stettner, CEO of FundCanna. "Bryant Park Capital's deep experience advising specialty finance companies and understanding of complex lending platforms was extremely valuable throughout the process. Their team helped us navigate a dynamic financing market, and we're excited about what this transaction enables us to accomplish going forward."

About FundCanna

Founded in 2021, FundCanna is a licensed commercial lender focused on the cannabis industry. The FundCanna team brings together years of experience from the lending, technology, and cannabis industries. The company offers financing products designed to address the unique banking and liquidity challenges faced by the cannabis industry, helping operators optimize cash flow and fund growth initiatives.

For more information about FundCanna, please visit www.fundcanna.com.

About Bryant Park Capital

Bryant Park Capital is an investment bank providing M&A and corporate finance advisory services to emerging growth and middle-market public and private companies. BPC has deep expertise across several sectors, including specialty finance and financial services. The firm has raised various forms of credit and growth equity and has advised on mergers and acquisitions for its clients. BPC professionals have completed more than 400 engagements representing an aggregate transaction value exceeding $30 billion.

For more information about Bryant Park Capital, please visit www.bryantparkcapital.com.

Contact:

Joel Magerman
CEO & Managing Partner
215-866-3100
jmagerman@bryantparkcapital.com

SOURCE: Bryant Park Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fundcanna-secures-up-to-60-000-000-credit-facility-bryant-park-capit-1168989

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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