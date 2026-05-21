Cairo, Egypt--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - On May 13, the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum Chinese-Arab Partnership Conference, together with the launch ceremony for the Arabic edition of Volume I of China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership, was held in Cairo. At the event, Liang Xiaodan, Vice President of Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Kingmed"), delivered a keynote speech titled "Healthcare Equality Through Digital Intelligence: Jointly Building a Global Community of Health for All," sharing the company's practical experience in promoting equitable healthcare access in China through innovation in medical diagnostics technology.

During her speech, Liang Xiaodan noted that in response to challenges such as uneven distribution of medical resources and insufficient diagnostic capabilities at the grassroots level, Kingmed has been exploring a replicable and scalable "Medical Diagnostics + AI" model to provide intelligent diagnostic services, enabling high-quality healthcare to transcend geographical and resource limitations.

In January 2026, Kingmed supported the launch of Guangdong Province's first county-level AI-assisted diagnosis and treatment platform in Fengkai County.

Liang introduced Kingmed's remote pathology collaboration network in China, which connects more than 15,000 primary healthcare institutions. Through its "shared pathologist" service model and intraoperative frozen-section diagnosis system, expert diagnostic opinions can be delivered online within 30 minutes, allowing patients to access high-level diagnostic services close to home. To date, Kingmed has established nearly 500 digital pathology service centers nationwide, handling over 110,000 intraoperative frozen-section and difficult-case consultation services annually, while its digital pathology services exceed 200,000 cases per year.

Doctors are using an AI-powered pathology platform to assist with diagnosis.

Liang also shared the story of the intelligent assistant "Xiaoyu Doctor," an AI-assisted diagnosis platform designed to support physicians in remote mountainous regions such as Fengkai County in Guangdong Province. The platform helps local doctors interpret medical reports and determine treatment directions. She cited the case of a patient suffering from abdominal pain, where AI analysis suggested the possibility of abdominal allergic purpura. Following targeted screening, the patient was successfully diagnosed. At present, Kingmed has developed more than 100 intelligent-agent applications, with total usage surpassing 30 million calls.

Liang emphasized that China and Arab countries are actively expanding cooperation in healthcare services and the health industry. Kingmed remains committed to advancing the integration of biotechnology with next-generation information technologies, leveraging massive datasets and medical expert resources to support precision medicine and inclusive healthcare services. She expressed hope that China and Arab countries would work together to contribute wisdom and strength toward improving global public health and building a global community of health for all.

The conference, themed "Pooling Media Wisdom for a New Chapter: Jointly Building a China-Arab Community with a Shared Future," brought together approximately 250 representatives from media organizations, think tanks, government agencies, enterprises, and international and regional organizations from China and Arab countries.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297943

Source: Hmedium