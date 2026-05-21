VISTA GLOBAL EXPANDS GREATER CHINA FOOTPRINT WITH 32% ANNUAL TRAFFIC GROWTH

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista, the world's leading private aviation group, earlier this week unveiled its new flagship Bombardier Global 8000 to media and key stakeholders through an exclusive tour across Hong Kong and Shanghai.

This tour models key flight routes highly relevant in today's climate as Greater China enters a revolutionizing phase of growth. While Hong Kong continues to anchor its status as the third-ranking financial hub globally and first in Asia Pacific, according to the Global Financial Centres Index[1], Shanghai has ascended sixth place globally and third in Asia Pacific. Since both hubs have consistently ranked among Vista's top destinations by traffic volume, their exceptional index performances further reinforce both cities as the primary destinations for the tour.

Furthermore, this reaffirms Vista's confidence and long-term commitment to the market, which is underscored by a 32% growth in annual flight traffic from 2024 to 2025 across the Greater China Region and 25% increase across Asia Pacific.

Delivering premium private aviation to Greater China's rapidly expanding market

As of April 2026, Greater China remains with its ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) population expanding at a remarkable pace[2]. The region is entering a new phase of opportunity, underpinned by a growing emphasis on building deeper, more strategic linkages between major economies - evidenced by the recent high-profile visit from the President of the United States, alongside senior business leaders in key economic sectors including AI, technology, finance and investment, reflecting continued momentum in economic collaboration and cross-border business engagements.

Together with the region's expanding UHNW base, these dynamics point to a rising tide of global business interest, driving an increasing need for connectivity across the region. The impact of these macro trends has already been observed in Vista's accelerating flight traffic momentum across Greater China in 2025, particularly in the Mainland (+28%) compared to 2024.

Flights between Hong Kong and Shanghai have emerged among Vista's top three routes in the region throughout 2025, closely following Hong Kong and Tokyo round trips. Demand from Hong Kong (+35%) has grown particularly strongly, driven by robust cross-border activity. Cross-continental travel between Asia, Europe and North America has also remained resilient with steady growth in 2025 compared to 2024. In this environment, Vista is confident in continuing to play a key role in connecting global markets, facilitating business opportunities, and supporting long-term economic growth amid increasing international collaboration and global connectivity.

This tour represents one of several strategic milestones in advancing the Group's ambition to deliver a full spectrum of business aviation solutions fit for evolving client needs. In October 2025, Vista officially launched XO in Asia, providing efficient and immediate access to real-time pricing for private flights. This timely expansion amplifies the Group's ability to serve a growing market with VistaJet's premium subscription-based offerings and XO's commitment-free marketplace, ensuring clients may fly anytime, anywhere without compromise.

"Today's ultra-high-net-worth individuals and corporations in China expect more than just access to an aircraft. They seek the very best: the latest innovations, personalized service, and the speed and flexibility to match their demanding lifestyles," said Crystal Wong, President - Asia Pacific at Vista. "This is why regional expansion is central to our strategy. Vista's ambition is to deliver the ultimate client experience and offer the most comprehensive private aviation solution available anywhere in the world."

A new ultra-long-range travel benchmark in private aviation

The Global 8000 redefines ultra-long-range private travel, positioning itself as the definitive choice for seamless cross-continental journeys. As the fastest and longest-range business jet in its class, it can fly for up to 17 hours nonstop, with an exceptional range of 8,000 nautical miles. The result is quicker journeys, greater global coverage, and more nonstop city-pair possibilities than ever before.

As the flagship of a new era, the Global 8000 features the largest four-zone cabin in its class, with flexible configurations designed for both business and leisure. Thoughtfully designed spaces allow Members to relax, recharge, work, or play throughout the flight. Comfort is further elevated by an exceptionally low cabin altitude of approximately 2,900 feet at cruising level, alongside the advanced Pur Air system with HEPA filtration, delivering cleaner air and unmatched well-being on long-haul journeys.

The introduction of Global 8000 follows the Group's and its commonly controlled entities' recently announced agreement with Bombardier for 40 firm Challenger 3500 aircraft with 120 additional purchase options, solidifying the special relationship between the two companies.

The world's leading business aviation platform

Vista reinforces its position as the most scaled, resilient and future-oriented private aviation group, investing in delivering unmatched availability, consistency and service worldwide.

This strategic fleet upgrade reinforces Vista's position as the world's leading business aviation company, underpinned by outstanding service and experience. Members enjoy access to more than 2,400 airports across 96% of the world's countries, supported 24/7 by a global team of 4,000 aviation experts representing over 60 nationalities.

With a state-of-the-art fleet and an exceptional service culture, Vista does not simply transport its Members, it elevates the entire journey. Every flight is designed to be seamless, efficient, and safe, ensuring Members arrive refreshed and ready to go.

About Vista

Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista) is the world's leading global business aviation company providing worldwide business flight services through its network of subsidiaries and a team of over 4,000 experts. A global group headquartered in Dubai, Vista integrates a unique portfolio of companies to offer asset free services to cover all key aspects of business aviation, including guaranteed and on demand global flight coverage, subscription and membership solutions, and trading and management services.

Innovating the industry for over 20 years through continuous investment in talent, technology, and infrastructure, Vista's mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value - anytime, anywhere around the world.

Vista's extensive industry expertise enables it to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and technology to meet the needs of business aviation clients around the world. These services are offered through its leading brands, including VistaJet and XO.

More Vista information and news at www.vistaglobal.com

Contact:

press@vistaglobal.com

[1]The Global Financial Centres Index 39

[2]Knight Frank Wealth Report

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