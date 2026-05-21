Go Hub Capital Berhad: Go Hub Posts Strong Q1 FY2026 Growth with Revenue Surging 51.22%

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Go Hub Capital Berhad ("Go Hub" or the "Company"), a key transportation information technology ("IT") solutions provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026").

Go Hub Capital Berhad

On a year-on-year basis, the Group recorded revenue of RM14.23 million, representing an increase of 51.22% compared to RM9.41 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Gross profit ("GP") rose significantly to RM7.50 million from RM4.31 million previously, while Profit After Tax ("PAT") increased substantially to RM1.78 million from RM0.18 million in Q1 FY2025. The stronger performance was mainly driven by higher recurring income contributions from the Gombak bus terminal operations and the Taxi Queue Management System ("TQMS") at Kuala Lumpur International Airport ("KLIA") Terminal 1, as well as the commencement of the Automated Fare Collection System ("AFC") for highway express services in May 2025.

The Group's transportation IT solutions segment remained the key revenue contributor, accounting for approximately 99.30% of total revenue, driven by demand for Terminal Operating Systems ("TOS"), AFC and Bus Operating Systems ("BOS") across rail, bus terminal, highway and airport mobility projects.

Recurring income increased to RM10.49 million in Q1 FY2026 from RM6.96 million in Q1 FY2025, representing a growth of 50.72%. The increase was mainly attributable to contributions from the Gombak bus terminal operations, TQMS at KLIA Terminal 1 and the AFC for highway express services. Non-recurring income also increased to RM3.73 million from RM2.45 million previously, mainly driven by the delivery of new projects, including those related to the TOS for the bus segment and AFC for the rail segment.

On a comparison with the immediate preceding quarter, revenue increased from RM12.22 million to RM14.23 million, supported by higher recurring income from the transportation IT solutions segment. Despite the increase in revenue, the Group recorded a lower PBT and PAT compared to the immediate preceding quarter mainly due to higher operating expenses, particularly employee benefit expenses arising from the increase in headcount to support business expansion and the implementation of new projects.

Mr. Tan Cherng Thong, Executive Director and CEO of Go Hub, said, "Q1 FY2026 marked a strong start to the financial year, underpinned by the continued growth of our recurring income base and the successful expansion into new transportation IT verticals. The commencement of the AFC for the continued contributions from the Gombak bus terminal and KLIA TQMS projects demonstrate our ability to scale our solutions across multiple mobility ecosystems."

He added, "Looking ahead, we remain optimistic on the prospects of the transportation IT industry, supported by increasing digitalisation initiatives and demand for seamless commuting experiences. With our established track record, growing technical capabilities and active participation in both local and overseas tenders, we are confident in our ability to capture new opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term growth."

Looking ahead, Go Hub remains focused on strengthening its position within Malaysia's transportation IT landscape while actively exploring overseas opportunities in the bus and rail segments. With increasing adoption of cashless payment systems, rail expansion initiatives and smart mobility infrastructure projects, the Group is well positioned to capitalise on the growing digitalisation of public transportation networks regionally.

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ABOUT GO HUB CAPITAL BERHAD

Go Hub Capital Berhad ("Go Hub" or the "Company") was incorporated in Malaysia as a private limited company under the name Go Hub Capital Sdn. Bhd. and converted to a public limited company, assuming its current name. Through its subsidiary, principally involved in the provision of enterprise IT services, focusing on providing transportation IT solutions (including customised software development systems and integration of hardware and software systems) in the bus and rail segments. Go Hub develops transportation IT solutions such as the Terminal Operating System ("TOS") and the Bus Operating System ("BOS") as well as the Automated Fare Collection System ("AFC"), which enhances the operational efficiency of public transportation infrastructures. Go Hub's offerings also extend to include maintenance and support services as well as terminal management services for the IT solutions delivered. These technologies are crucial for entities looking to modernise, streamline and optimise its operational process flow and improve passengers' travel experience through advanced digital platforms.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Go Hub Capital Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Go Hub Capital Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/go-hub-posts-strong-q1-fy2026-growth-with-revenue-surging-51.22-1169038