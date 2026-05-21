Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad: Ge-Shen Posts 65.5% Revenue Growth to RM90.15 Million in Q1 FY2026, PBT Rises 20.0%

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group"), an established service provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions, specialising in high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber, medical devices and complete assembly for diverse industries, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026 ("Q1 FY2026"), delivering a 65.5% increase in revenue to RM90.15 million, while profit before tax ("PBT") rose 20.0% to RM7.01 million, reinforcing the Group's strategic transformation into advanced manufacturing and Electronics Manufacturing Services ("EMS").

The strong performance was primarily driven by the inclusion of the EMS segment during the current financial year, alongside higher revenue contributions from the electronic & electrical ("E&E") and medical segments, while the Group's plastic and rubber segment remained stable. Profit after tax ("PAT") stood at RM5.33 million, slightly higher than RM5.28 million recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting the Group's continued operational resilience and disciplined cost management.

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

Dr. Adrian Foong Hong Nian, Chief Executive Officer cum Executive Director of Ge-Shen said, "Q1 FY2026 reflects the continued progress of our strategic transformation journey. We continued to deliver resilient results while advancing our operational capabilities, expanding capacity, and positioning the Group for future growth. We are seeing encouraging opportunities across semiconductors, AI connectivity, data centre infrastructure, medical devices, and industrial automation. These sectors align closely with our long-term strategy of becoming a high-value integrated manufacturing solutions provider and strengthen our confidence in the Group's future growth trajectory."

During the quarter, Ge-Shen continued to advance several strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term competitiveness. The Group completed the acquisition of an additional 40% equity stake in Local Assembly Sdn. Bhd. ("Local Assembly"), increasing its ownership and operational control over this strategically important platform. The enhanced stake is expected to contribute positively beginning Q2 FY2026 through stronger earnings contribution and deeper operational integration.

The Group also continued strengthening its manufacturing footprint and capabilities to support future growth. The Group is currently upgrading its clean room facilities from 5,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet, significantly enhancing its controlled environment manufacturing capabilities for higher-value projects. In parallel, the Group's Printed Circuit Board Assembly ("PCBA") manufacturing operations have expanded from 7,500 square feet to 21,000 square feet facility, enhancing the Group's production and assembly capabilities while enabling a more comprehensive one-stop manufacturing solution offering.

Looking ahead, Ge-Shen remains cautiously optimistic on its outlook, supported by improving customer engagement, strengthening opportunities across semiconductor, AI, data centre, medical and industrial applications, as well as ongoing strategic investments in floor space expansion, capability enhancement, and operational integration. The Group believes these initiatives, together with its diversified manufacturing footprint across Malaysia and Vietnam, position Ge-Shen favourably to capture future growth opportunities and deliver sustainable long-term value creation for shareholders.

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ABOUT GE-SHEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad ("Ge-Shen" or the "Group") is a leading provider of precision engineering and manufacturing solutions. With operations in Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, Ge-Shen specialises in the production of high-quality plastic, printed circuit board assembly ("PCBA"), liquid silicone rubber and complete assembly for industries including medical, electronics, and industrial manufacturing. The Group continuously invests in technological advancements to drive operational excellence and sustainable growth.

For more information, visit www.gscorp.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Xinyi Ching

Email: x.ching@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ge-Shen Corporation Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ge-shen-posts-65.5-revenue-growth-to-rm90.15-million-in-q1-fy2026-pbt-1169036