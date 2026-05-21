Taiwan researchers compared a 100 MW ground solar plant with a 181 MW offshore floating PV system and found the offshore setup produced about 12% more electricity over its lifetime. They attribute the gain to cooling and intertidal effects, suggesting offshore floating solar is technically viable, although it is currently around 30% more expensive and still faces durability and marine engineering challenges.Researchers from Taiwan's National Taipei University of Technology have conducted a techno-economic analysis comparing large-scale offshore floating PV plants with conventional ground-mounted ...

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