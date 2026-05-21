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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Yozmasports: Yozma Targets Europe with Affordable Electric Off-Road Solution with IN 10

HAMBURG, Germany and LULEÅ, Sweden, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric mobility and outdoor recreation continue to gain momentum across Europe, more riders are exploring less-noise and more accessible ways to enjoy off-road adventures.

Following the strong response to the Yozma IN 10 in the U.S. market, Yozma is now introducing the Yozma IN 10 to Europe - an entry-level electric dirt bike designed for riders seeking the excitement of off-road riding with less noise, lower maintenance, and a more rider-friendly experience than traditional petrol-powered models.

Accessible Electric Off-Road Performance

As an electric pit bike, the Yozma IN 10 offers rider-friendly handling and practical performance for approved trails and weekend off-road use. The Yozma electric dirt bike delivers the feel of an electric dirt motorcycle with less noise and is eco-friendly.

The Yozma IN 10 is equipped with 146 N•m of torque, a 48V 23.4Ah battery, up to almost 85 km of range, and a maximum rider load of 120 kg, giving newer and recreational riders a practical balance of control, capability, and everyday usability.

CE-Certified for European Riders

The Yozma IN 10 is CE certified, supporting Yozma's focus on quality, safety, and readiness for European riders. With electric mobility becoming a stronger priority across the region, the Yozma IN 10 offers a cleaner and lower-maintenance alternative to traditional petrol-powered dirt bikes.

The Yozma IN 10 is now available across Europe, with early demand strongest in Sweden, Germany, Romania, Croatia, and Denmark.

Availability

The Yozma IN 10 is now available across Europe in Red and Black.
Official Website: https://eu.yozmasport.com/products/in-10

About Yozma

Yozma is an electric dirt bike brand focused on developing high-performance, eco-friendly off-road vehicles for modern riders. Combining innovative electric technology with premium design and rider-focused engineering, Yozma creates electric dirt bikes for teens and adults seeking alternatives to petrol-powered bikes. The company continues expanding across North America and Europe while helping shape the future of electric motorsports.

Follow us on Social Media:
Tiktok: Yozmasport
Instagram: @yozmasport_eu
Facebook: YozmaSport EU

Media Contact

Contact Us:
Company: Yozmasports
Contact: Zach
Email: zach@yozmasport.com
Website:https://eu.yozmasport.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2981840/IN_10_RED.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yozma-targets-europe-with-affordable-electric-off-road-solution-with-in-10-302777425.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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