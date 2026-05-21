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WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
21.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Hydrogen Ecosystem Vision for Europe at World Hydrogen Summit 2026

  • Hyundai Motor Group showcases its hydrogen ecosystem vision for Europe at the World Hydrogen Summit 2026 in Rotterdam
  • The Group's display of the all-new NEXO and hydrogen fuel cell systems underlines its technical heritage and position as an ecosystem partner for Europe
  • Building on decades of fuel cell expertise in Korea, the Group delivers an integrated hydrogen value chain beyond mobility

SEOUL, South Korea and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is showcasing its comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem vision for Europe at the World Hydrogen Summit (the Summit) in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from May 19-21. The Group highlights its integrated hydrogen value chain at the exhibition, spanning production, infrastructure, hydrogen fuel cell systems and diverse end-use applications beyond mobility.

From Vehicles to Value Chains: Hydrogen Ecosystem on Display

At the exhibition, the Group illustrates its hydrogen ecosystem vision centered on its hydrogen brand and business platform, HTWO.

The exhibition features:

  • The all-new NEXO: A successor to the world's best-selling fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the all-new NEXO represents Hyundai Motor's continued leadership in hydrogen mobility and serves as a tangible expression of the Group's long-standing fuel cell expertise.
  • Hydrogen fuel cell systems: Designed for a wide range of applications beyond mobility, these systems demonstrate how the Group's technologies can support stationary power solutions, industrial applications and integration into existing energy systems.

Partnering with Europe on Its Hydrogen Transition

"Our goal is to become a reliable partner in Europe's hydrogen journey. We see hydrogen not as a stand-alone technology, but as a key enabler for cleaner mobility, resilient energy systems, and new industrial opportunities. Europe has ambitious hydrogen plans, and we bring experience from successful deployments that can help turn these plans into robust ecosystems. Hyundai Motor Group has accumulated extensive real-world experience with hydrogen across the entire value chain in Korea. We now want to bring this system-level expertise to Europe, with proven technologies, industry-leading expertise, and the willingness to build lasting relationships with policymakers, industry, and infrastructure partners." - Mark Freymüller, CEO of Hyundai Energy & Hydrogen Europe.

In Europe, the Group is widely recognized for its pioneering role in hydrogen mobility, particularly through the NEXO FCEV and the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck. At the Summit, the Group builds on this strong heritage to outline a broader ambition: to develop sustainable hydrogen ecosystems in collaboration with European partners across sectors, underscoring its long-term commitment to the region.

About Hyundai Motor Group
Hyundai Motor Group is a global enterprise that has created a value chain based on mobility, steel, and construction, as well as logistics, finance, IT, and service.

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai, Kia Global Newsroom, Genesis Newsroom

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984958/Image_1__Hyundai_Motor_Group_Exhbition_Booth_at_the_World_Hydrogen_Summit_2026.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyundai-motor-group-showcases-hydrogen-ecosystem-vision-for-europe-at-world-hydrogen-summit-2026-302778534.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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