PU Prime Launches "Dream Fund" to Tackle Global Education Gap, Beginning with Sustained Sponsorship in Nigeria





ABUJA, Nigeria, May 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime is proud to announce the official launch of the Dream Fund , a dedicated philanthropic initiative designed to bridge the gap between potential and opportunity for children facing educational barriers. Launched in 2026, the fund begins its mission in Abuja, Nigeria, with a commitment to providing sustained, multi-year support to students who would otherwise be unable to remain in the classroom.

The scale of the global education crisis is staggering, with 251 million children currently out of school worldwide. In Nigeria alone, this figure reaches 18 million, representing a significant portion of the population whose ambitions are hindered not by a lack of ability, but by a lack of access. The Dream Fund was created to address this specific hurdle, acting as a bridge to ensure children can stay in school and pursue their long-term goals.

Walking Alongside Students: A Sustained Approach

Unlike one-time donations, the Dream Fund is structured as a multi-year sponsorship that covers multiple terms across various school grades. The funding is strictly ring-fenced for essential academic needs, including:

Academic Fees: Coverage for school fees and examination costs. Essential Supplies: Provision of books and school uniforms. Modern Resources: Access to digital learning tools to ensure students remain competitive in a tech-driven world.



Inaugural Partnership: Destine Children's Orphanage

The Dream Fund's first milestone is a partnership with Destine Children's Orphanage in Abuja. By working with this launch partner, the fund ensures that aid is distributed through trusted institutional channels, with proper documentation and oversight to maintain full transparency.





The official signing ceremony was held on April 17, with representatives from both parties formally signing the agreement.

"I see the potential in our children every day. However, that potential is often limited by a lack of access to consistent schooling. For many of our students, the fear of having to leave their studies due to rising costs remains a constant burden," said Ms. Sarah, Admin Assistant at Destine Children's Orphanage.

Reflecting on the initiative, Mr. Idowu, PU Prime's Country Manager for Nigeria, shared: "The seeds for the Dream Fund were sown during our visit on October 30, 2025, where we witnessed both the incredible potential of these students and the stark barriers they face. Today, we are proud to turn intention into action by sponsoring 23 children from six different schools, ensuring they receive the consistent support needed to remain in the classroom."

While the initiative begins in Nigeria, PU Prime has a visionary roadmap for the Dream Fund. The long-term goal is to expand the fund beyond a single organization, growing a network of partners across the global regions to create a worldwide coalition for education. In a unique move for the brokerage industry, PU Prime is also inviting its global client base to participate. The Dream Fund represents PU Prime's evolution from a financial service provider to a socially responsible global citizen, committed to the belief that education is a fundamental right, not a privilege.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact: media@puprime.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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