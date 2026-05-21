Telness Tech, the telecom software company behind Seamless OS, today announced that Truecaller's newly launched Travel eSIM service is powered by its platform.

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Telness Tech, the telecom software company behind Seamless OS, today announced that Truecaller's newly launched Travel eSIM service is powered by its platform.

Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communication, has launched Travel eSIM across 29 countries, marking the company's move into mobile data services. The launch broadens Truecaller's platform beyond caller ID and spam protection, and for the first time adds digital consumables to the portfolio.

With more than 500 million people already using Truecaller in their daily communication, Travel eSIM extends that relationship to international travel a category where users routinely overpay for connectivity or arrive at their destination disconnected.

Travel eSIM is a fully digital mobile data service that activates in minutes, works on iPhone, and offers plans from 1 GB over 7 days to 20 GB over 30 days. Voice and messaging stay in the apps travellers already use WhatsApp, FaceTime and Signal running over the same Travel eSIM data connection.

The service is powered by Seamless OS, Telness Tech's cloud-native telecom platform for launching, managing and scaling digital mobile services.

"Truecaller has built one of the world's most trusted communication platforms, used by more than 500 million people globally. We are proud that Seamless OS is powering their move into travel eSIM and supporting the launch of a simple, digital mobile data service across 29 countries," said Martina Klingvall, CEO and Founder of Telness Tech.

Fredrik Kjell, COO at Truecaller, says: "I am delighted that Truecaller is launching an eSIM travel data product to our users. Truecaller is a trusted communications brand across the world and with our scale, we can offer a great product at a competitive price. We are rolling this out on our iPhone client and the web channel, but look forward to expanding with Android and to add support for additional markets."

The launch reflects a broader shift in telecom, where mobile connectivity is increasingly embedded into trusted digital platforms with strong customer relationships and global distribution.

Markets at launch: Italy, Sweden, Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Austria, Finland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway, Chile, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria.

About Truecaller

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.

About Telness Tech

Telness Tech is a telecom software company providing Seamless OS, a cloud-native platform for launching and operating digital mobile services. Seamless OS enables operators, MVNOs and digital brands to launch, manage and scale mobile propositions with reduced complexity and a modern customer experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520906699/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Truecaller

Agnes Lindberg

Director of Public Relations

+46 704 77 42 93

agnes.lindberg@truecaller.com



Telness Tech

Sebastian Stecki

CMO

+46 73 958 40 86

sebastian.stecki@telnesstech.com